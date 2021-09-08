Melissa Hammell is lone declared candidate on ballot for Lansing Mayor special election September 14
The City of Lansing will be holding a special election Tuesday, September 14 to elect a new mayor following the June resignation of Kyle Walleser from the mayoral office after a change in his employment would no longer allow him to fulfill the mayoral duties. With no candidate stepping forward to express interest in being appointed to the office within the designated timeframe for that option, the special election was called for.waukonstandard.com
