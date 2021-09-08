Hooks/Metal Museum

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHooks Institute partners with Metal Museum to discuss Exploring African American Jewelry: Art, Adornment and Manifestations of African American Cultural Identity. Sept. 8, 2021 — The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis and the Metal Museum will partner to highlight the work and lives of African American jewelers on the Hooks Institute's Facebook page (facebook.com/benhooksinstitute) Tues., Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. This event is the second in the Hooks Institute series, “Exploring the African American Experience Through Art.”

