The Village of Menomonee Falls, in coordination with Waste Management, is conducting an Annual Bulk Item Drop-Off Event. Menomonee Falls residents will be able to dispose of up to four (4) bulk items at no charge. To view a list of acceptable items for drop-off, please visit menomonee-falls.org/BulkItems. For more information, contact Waste Management at 262-251-4000 or view the Event Flyer.