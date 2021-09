My mother used to carry a big purse with her in the car. She had all that stuff in that bag that moms with small children do. The interesting thing was when she went into a store she usually just grabbed her wallet and ran in. She’d leave us kids in the car (when it was deemed okay to do that sort of thing). As a child, I thought that purse behavior was really weird. Why bring a big purse and then just leave it on the car seat?