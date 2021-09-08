CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason County, WA

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Report: 30 New Cases in Mason County

By Dedrick Allan
masonwebtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason County Public Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The report says seven Mason County residents are hospitalized due to coronavirus (one out of County). With 335 cases in the last 14 days, Mason County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over two weeks is now 516, same rate as Tuesday. According to health officials, the County’s vaccination rate increased another three-tenths of a percentage point to 47.9 percent. Mason County has a population of 64,980.

masonwebtv.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Mason County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Mason County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Mason County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy