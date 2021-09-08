Wednesday’s COVID-19 Report: 30 New Cases in Mason County

Mason County Public Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The report says seven Mason County residents are hospitalized due to coronavirus (one out of County). With 335 cases in the last 14 days, Mason County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over two weeks is now 516, same rate as Tuesday. According to health officials, the County’s vaccination rate increased another three-tenths of a percentage point to 47.9 percent. Mason County has a population of 64,980.