Dem Reps. Crossman, Sobecki call for cybersecurity investigation as some personal unemployment accounts reportedly hacked

 5 days ago

COLUMBUS— Reps. Jeffrey A. Crossman (D-Parma) and Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) today announced that they will soon introduce legislation to address the hacking in the state’s unemployment system that has compromised personal information and resulted in untold thousands of dollars stolen from deserving recipients. The legislation would urge Gov. DeWine to activate the Ohio Cyber Reserve to investigate reported hacking in the state’s unemployment compensation network. Thus far, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) has refused to acknowledge a hack and has instead referred to those incidents as “account takeovers.”

Ohio Dems to introduce cybersecurity legislation for unemployment system

Democratic legislators say the first step in solving cybersecurity issues in the state unemployment system is admitting there's a problem. State Reps. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, and Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, say the state's unemployment system "has compromised personal information and resulted in untold thousands of dollars stolen from deserving recipients" and that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services "has refused to acknowledge a hack" on accounts.
