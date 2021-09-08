Dem Reps. Crossman, Sobecki call for cybersecurity investigation as some personal unemployment accounts reportedly hacked
COLUMBUS— Reps. Jeffrey A. Crossman (D-Parma) and Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) today announced that they will soon introduce legislation to address the hacking in the state’s unemployment system that has compromised personal information and resulted in untold thousands of dollars stolen from deserving recipients. The legislation would urge Gov. DeWine to activate the Ohio Cyber Reserve to investigate reported hacking in the state’s unemployment compensation network. Thus far, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) has refused to acknowledge a hack and has instead referred to those incidents as “account takeovers.”ohiohouse.gov
