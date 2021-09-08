Kamala Harris Headlines California Rally As Democrats Link Recall To National Battles

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Bay Area on Wednesday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom in the waning days of California’s gubernatorial recall election. Harris flew from Washington, D.C., to join Newsom and a group of other elected Democrats in her East Bay stomping grounds to urge a “no” vote on the September 14 vote. The vice president and other speakers tried to link the election to national issues such as voting rights and abortion access.