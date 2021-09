For a struggling town, Riverdale sure does attract the best guests!. This week, series original Ashleigh Murray slips into the cat ears once again when her Josie McCoy heads back to the ol’ scratching post for “Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats.” Last seen being amazing as a pre-fame Josie in Katy Keene (R.I.P., you beautiful dream), Murray’s latest version of the character is now a full-fledged pop icon who is not above reading bad friends for filth and tearing through a slew of songs while she’s at it. Along the way—we won’t spoil why she’s come home—Josie and her former bandmates Val (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield) reunite, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get in on the singing, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) gets told what’s up and Kevin (Casey Cott) almost gets a storyline. Better luck next week, kid.