Has Zoom Made Us "Embrace the Dark Side" of Humanity?
Nearly 25% of employees got fired for Zoom gaffes made in virtual meetings, according to a survey. "Mortal-virtual-sins" include “joining a call late, having a bad Internet connection, accidentally sharing sensitive information, and of course, not knowing when to mute yourself’s voice. If you are a true professional there's no app that can make you “embrace the dark side” Maybe it's time to talk openly about it with your bosses, colleagues, and employees.hackernoon.com
