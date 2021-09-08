CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Town of Holly Springs Email Addresses Now Use .GOV Extension

hollyspringsnc.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmailing Town of Holly Springs staff? Please make sure the email address ends in .gov. Primarily for security reasons, the change to the .gov email extension also lets contacts know quickly that received emails are from a government entity. The .gov email address also is in alignment with the town’s website address, www.hollyspringsnc.gov, providing consistency in town electronic communications. The website moved to the .gov address last year.

hollyspringsnc.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Address#Gov#Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Holly Springs, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Moore sworn in to Holly Springs City Council

Kevin Moore is Holly Springs' newest city council member. Moore was sworn in as the Ward 4 council member during Thursday's city council meeting. Moore, the unopposed candidate who qualified for the Ward 4 city council seat, has been a fixture in Holly Springs government since 2013, having served on the city's downtown development authority and urban redevelopment agency.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs voters to decide on transportation tax extension

Sandy Springs, along with 12 other Fulton County cities, will ask voters to approve an extension of a transportation sales tax for another five years at the Nov. 2 municipal election. The 0.75% Transportation Local Option Sales Tax is projected to bring $84.7 million to Sandy Springs over five years for Tier 1 projects. This […] The post Sandy Springs voters to decide on transportation tax extension appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Ottawa, ILThe Southern

Ottawa canal issues to be addressed; outlook promising for spring

The first step to getting the Illinois and Michigan Canal in Ottawa refilled is fixing the conduit leak under La Salle Street, a group of city officials decided Thursday. One of the partners at IMEG, the engineering firm that worked on the canal project, said further course of actions can be decided once the leak’s location is confirmed and a cause of the leaks is figured out.
Holly Springs, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Holly Springs breaks ground on Town Center

Holly Springs officials broke ground Friday to celebrate the start of construction on the city's Town Center project. The $100.6 million Town Center project on Hickory Road is planned to include a new city hall, amphitheater, event green, a parking deck with an expected 335 spaces, three mixed-use buildings, retail and office space, 260 rental units, 36 townhomes and 30 single-family housing units.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Seeks New Town Clerk

(Editor’s Note: Wilmington’s current Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway is returning to Methuen to become the Chief of Staff to Mayor Neil Perry. Touma-Conway previously served as Methuen’s City Clerk for 17 years prior to arriving in Wilmington.) Below is a job posting from the Town of Wilmington:. Town Clerk. Unit:...
Cromwell, CTNew Haven Register

Cromwell town manager gets contract extension and a raise

CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Council has approved a contract extension for Town Manager Anthony J. Salvatore. In a 4-2 vote last week, the council approved extending the contract until 2024 with a 2.35 percent wage increase, bringing his salary to $157,133, according to Finance Director Marianne Sylvester. In August...
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Build back better with an investment in infrastructure

We are now on the verge of passing one of the largest investments in working people in decades in the form of the “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill and related budget reconciliation bill. Out of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, North Dakota will see $2.6 billion in investment in our...
Health Servicescw35.com

Gov. Abbot announces extension of Emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN – The HHSC will be providing approximately $286 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for September. On Sept. 3, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mount Holly, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Mount Holly uses QR codes to share info about new bond

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Once a week you’ll find Latasha Stahlecker and her 4-year-old daughter Evelynn at Tuckaseegee Park. This bond referendum will be on the November ballot and total over $13 million. The money will go towards creating more trails, expanding greenways and adding more amenities to Veterans Park.
Charleston, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Gov. Justice, legislative leaders address members of Chamber of Commerce

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and the top Republican majority leadership of the West Virginia Legislature went before the state’s business owners Thursday touting economic successes over the last six years and laying out new visions for the future of the state. Justice was the opening keynote speaker at the...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

New policy requires U employees to use approved email systems

On March 29, 2019, the Utah Board of Higher Education instituted Rule R840 that requires all Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) institutions, including the University of Utah, to collect and maintain business email communications in the institutions’ enterprise email systems. The rule was created to provide greater security, auditability, records management, document preservation, personnel actions, archiving and destruction, and other protections as appropriate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy