Town of Holly Springs Email Addresses Now Use .GOV Extension
Emailing Town of Holly Springs staff? Please make sure the email address ends in .gov. Primarily for security reasons, the change to the .gov email extension also lets contacts know quickly that received emails are from a government entity. The .gov email address also is in alignment with the town’s website address, www.hollyspringsnc.gov, providing consistency in town electronic communications. The website moved to the .gov address last year.hollyspringsnc.gov
