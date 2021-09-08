From Inside a Hedge Fund: Revelations From Insiders

The trade of trader was until very recently exclusively reserved for the most brilliant students from prestigious training courses such as polytechnic, central, or HEC. It is now accessible to everyone for the following reasons: the launch of CFDs and the development of online brokerage. The purpose of this article is to introduce you to the different training courses available to you if you want to become a trader in 2022, with or without a diploma. The most well-known trader, in the eyes of the general public, is an employee or an independent private investor, who buys and sells financial assets, to achieve only profits.