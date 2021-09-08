CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Inside a Hedge Fund: Revelations From Insiders

Hedge funds are the most off-limits financial institutions doing their best to keep the ways of making money off the competitors' radar. Here we have collected some interesting facts about what is happening in hedge funds based on open sources. Working for a hedge fund is definitely not suitable for professionals who evaluate their work in terms of ethics, public duty and morality. Fund managers can lay off traders if robots prove their worth in choosing stocks. Technology is gradually replacing custom applications and custom applications within five years.

