Choosing Web App Architecture: 3 Tier Architecture and Cloud Architecture

By MobiDev
Web application architecture is a high-level structure that determines the way your product and business will operate, perform and scale. Modern web apps still use the 3-tier architecture concept, which separates applications into presentation, application tier, and data tier. Server Side Rendering (SSR) is a simple and simple way to create a straightforward website architecture. SSR is a basic type of front-end architecture type with any programming language and programming back-end. Static Site Generation (SSG) or Progressive Web app is the most straightforward way to build a website. The more interactive a website is, the closer it is to being called a web application.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish.

