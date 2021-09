We’ve probably all had days when we are bouncing from one thing to the next at work, then rushing to run errands only to arrive home and realize we forgot to pick up something for dinner. Then it’s back out for a quick trip to the store – or the nearest drive-thru. On days like these, we’re not spinning like a dervish because we have so much to do, but because we’re unorganized. If this sounds like you on more than one day a week, then it’s time to get your act together. Getting organized can improve your mental and physical health – and make your life a lot easier.