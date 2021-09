Hartford, WI – On Saturday, September 11, 2021, Laufer Trucking, Inc., 955 Western Drive, Hartford, WI will be hosting a CDL Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Fair is open to those who currently hold their CDL and those who don’t yet have one but are considering a career in trucking. Current drivers will be available to answer questions and talk about their career positions.