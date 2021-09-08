Bobby Dorn Grimmett, 83, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at his home on September 1, 2021. Bobby was born February 13, 1938, at Oxford, AR, to Cecil and Opal (Stone) Grimmett. Bobby came to the Wenatchee Valley at an early age for work. He went back to Arkansas and married the love of his life, Kathryn, on April 8, 1958, at Oxford, and returned to Washington to start a new life, and to raise their family. Bobby was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.