On August 25, 2021, the Lord called another one of his angels home. Eldon Eugene Haynes, 84, passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his bedside. He was born on August 3, 1937, in Witter, AR, to Charles and Verna Haynes. He was the youngest of three children. In 1950, at the age of 13, his family made the transition from Arkansas to Washington State, where he resided for the remainder of his life. He grew up working in agriculture and although education came second to work, he established a devoted and versatile work ethic.