Goleta, CA

299 Elderberry Dr, Goleta, CA 93117

By Amy J Baird, Village Properties
Noozhawk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom luxury home at the last oceanside development in Southern California - The Bluffs, a gated community where you can hear the seals and waves on the beach. This is the largest floor plan and is uniquely situated with southern exposure and privacy next to the coastal preserve open space, yet only minutes to excellent shopping. The ocean is 5 minutes from your doorstep on park trails through Eucalyptus groves adjacent to Sandpiper Golf Course. An elegant yet comfortable home with many unique upgrades & an open floor plan creating the perfect indoor/outdoor lifestyle with abundant entertaining spaces: the verdant backyard features a Lynx & Viking outdoor kitchen with a redwood pergola-for al fresco dining. Inside gourmet Viking kitchen has a dine-in island, full-size wine refrigerat & wine bar in addition to a walk-in pantry. The fluidity between the family room & kitchen creates a relaxed vibe with built-in surround sound & entertainment beside one of three bespoke fireplaces with a casual dining area, all of which open up to patios and nature. Equally impressive is the formal dining room and elegant living adjacent to the home office. Dual zoned air conditioning and heating throughout the house. The master suite includes a sitting room, dual walk-in closets, spa tub, custom alabaster and onyx oversized shower, and patio balcony overlooking the golf course and preserve. Three additional guest bedrooms all have ensuite baths as well as a covered balcony with south facing views that bring home the natural beauty this slice of paradise offers. Downstairs office can be easily converted to bedroom. Surprise bonus room off the garage is the perfect home gym or second office/ artists studio.

