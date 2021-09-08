CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Look Before You Launch: What NEPA Requires of the FCC

By Sharon Buccino
Posted by 
NRDC
NRDC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who knew that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an environmental agency? But taking the environment into account is what Congress requires of the Commission and what the public needs from it. Passed over 50 years ago, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) recognized the continuing responsibility of the entire federal government “to use all practicable means . . . to attain the widest range of beneficial uses of the environment without degradation, risk to health or safety, or other undesirable and unintended consequences.” 42 U.S.C. 4331(b). If we are to sustain the one earth we have to live on, all federal agencies must take into account the impact their actions have on the environment.

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
282
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepa#Environmental Policy#Nepa#U S C#The Supreme Court#Fonsi#Indian Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Congress & CourtsCleanTechnica

700+ Solar Companies Ask For Stronger Solar Legislation From Congress

Solar power keeps getting cheaper and keeps growing year after year, now accounting for nearly half of new power capacity in the United States. But coal and fossil methane (also deceivingly called “natural gas”) power plants need to be retired more quickly than they have been. We need to cut emissions more quickly than we have been cutting them or else we’re going to face climate catastrophes beyond what we can imagine and human society as a whole will be hurt and tested like never before.
IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Despite climate red alert, Interior moves on Gulf lease sale

For weeks, wildfires have been ravaging states across the West and diminishing air quality; and Hurricane Ida, after devastating Gulf coast communities and causing new oil spills, wreaked havoc all the way up through the northeast where it set rainfall records, caused flash floods, spurred tornadoes, and tragically killed over 50 people. Millions of people lost power, suffered grave property damage, were forced to evacuate, or were otherwise affected by these climate change-fueled disasters.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Key to 80x30—Clean Electricity Payment Program & Tax Credits

As Americans reel from unprecedented fires, droughts, storms, and floods, Congress must pass the Build Back Better reconciliation package—a once in a generation opportunity to combat the climate crisis, create millions of good-paying jobs and drive clean energy innovation. At the core of this opportunity is the chance to transform and decarbonize the electricity sector over the next decade through the Clean Electricity Payment Program (CEPP) and clean energy tax incentives.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Economic Crisis Due To Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Don't want to get the Covid vaccine? You're not alone. A new poll shows that 72% of employees surveyed will quit their jobs if required to get the Covid-19 vaccine. According to a recent poll, the vast majority of people will refuse to partake in mandatory vaccinations if required by their employer. The results show that 72 percent of Americans would quit their jobs if they were not granted a religious or medical exemption.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Congress & Courtshoosieragtoday.com

Court Denies Petition for Rehearing on Year-Round E15

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for a rehearing in the case of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers vs. EPA Decision. In that case, the court vacated a 2019 regulation allowing year-round sales of E15. The Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, and the National Corn Growers...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McCarthy asks Supreme Court to overturn House proxy voting rules

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the House proxy voting protocols that were implemented last year as a pandemic precaution. Driving the news: McCarthy issued a statement Thursday blasting the proxy voting protocols, which allow lawmakers who are not present to choose other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy