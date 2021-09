Joe put out his complete preview earlier today. Check it out here. Below is his prediction from his BYU-Arizona preview. By all accounts, at least off the field, Jedd Fisch has been the right hire for Arizona. He’s been an infusion of life into a program with a proud fanbase who has been waiting over 2 years for a product on the field they can be excited about. He’s brought beloved alumni back into the program and is building a very promising 2022 recruiting class that features multiple 4-star athletes. Unfortunately, none of those individuals will be able to help Arizona come Saturday.