Ames, IA

Patricia Ann Runner

Ames Tribune
 5 days ago

Ames - Patricia Ann Runner, age 71, of Ames, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Bethany life in Story City. Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, IA 50010. Out of respect for life, it is requested that visitors please wear masks. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA. A memorial service will be livestreamed at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021, and can be viewed on Patricia's Tribute Wall on the Adams Funeral Home website.

