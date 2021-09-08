CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: Murphy Administration Charges Toward an Electric Vehicle Future, Including New Effort to Encourage EV Charging Infrastrucutre in Every New Jersey Municipality

TRENTON – The Murphy Administration took another step toward electrifying New Jersey’s transportation sector today, unveiling a statewide municipal ordinance that makes it easier for people to drive electric by streamlining the local approval process for installing convenient and cost-effective charging infrastructure. The model ordinance, which provides minimum requirements and consistent guidance for electrification, is the result of legislation signed by Governor Phil Murphy in July and is effective immediately in each of the State’s 565 municipalities.

