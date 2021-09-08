CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

River Life with Dr. Quinton White

Posted by 
Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x95ym_0bqOnqoh00

The impact to the St. Johns River is of great concern to a number of people. It is a shame that our political leaders have failed to grasp the significance for so long. Rising sea levels, global warming and shifts in seasonal weather patterns are starting to affect our quality of life. Who cannot feel for our friends in California with the droughts and resulting wildfires, or the families along the Gulf Coast who suffer from what seems like an unending stream of hurricanes?

The recent storm events in the Northeast are not precedented, but certainly unexpected. And these are just the impacts in the United States. There is a worldwide shift in weather patterns that is changing the landscape. When we look at the global picture, there is a certain balance to what is happening. Droughts in one area are typically accompanied by excess rain in another. Everything has to be someplace, as a former professor used to say.

Locally we have seen a gradual shift in weather patterns. We joke about the new normal, but the facts are that the old statement has never been truer: The only constant is change. Weather is what is happening today and tomorrow. While climate is the cumulative summation, it’s the pattern we see developing every day that ultimately results in the long-term picture. Along the way, there are both “natural” and “anthropogenic” (human-induced) factors that contribute to climate change.

Locally we have seen rainfall over the last several years total a little over the normal 52 inches a year. A decade ago, we were not seeing normal rainfall and had more drought-like conditions. Hurricane Irma in 2017 dumped a huge amount of water on Florida, and the St. Johns River received a large part of that rainfall. The impact on the salinity and estuarine nature of the St. Johns was dramatic. But according to the National Weather Service, even Irma didn’t break the 1947 record of 82 inches a year. By contrast, 1927 saw the lowest rainfall with 30 inches. Part of the problem that people have in understanding climate, is that we live in the now and really don’t remember details about the weather over the last several decades. Weather is highly variable. Our brains are just not wired to process long-term data sets. So, when we see and hear a phrase like climate change, we find it hard to comprehend.

It is equally troubling to think that how we live as individuals may affect the world’s climate. But the evidence is significant that our way of life is the major contributing factor to the changing climate. And we do not want to give up our cars, air conditioning and beautiful lawns. To compound the problem, the rest of the world wants what we have too. There is no simple answer, but it is clear that something has to be done. We can each do our part by taking care of our own little mess. Try to reduce your energy and water consumption, look for ways to use less, and be smart about how we leave this world to our grandchildren.

Glad you asked River Life.

Are we having a harmful algae bloom in the St. Johns River this summer?

Yes, regretfully the combination of heavy rainfall, warm weather and excess nutrients have made conditions favorable for a blue-green algae outbreak. If you are walking along the river, or if you are on a boat in the river, you can probably see it floating in the water. It looks like small, green flakes in the water. These species of algae float near the surface and are highly susceptible to the wind. So, if wind is blowing off the water toward you, then you are more likely to see the algae.

Be careful around the water. Don’t let your pets or children play in the water if you see algae present. Avoid eating fish caught in the river with visible algae unless you wash and clean it thoroughly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

92
Followers
197
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States as of 2020.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Drought#Sea Water#Weather#River Life#The St Johns River
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Related
Environmentclick orlando

Hurricane center monitoring 5 areas in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season continues and the Atlantic is blazing hot with tropical waves to watch. Even with a lot of activity around Florida, most of these areas are not a concern to the state. The area with the highest chance for development in the short...
Environmentwavemagazineonline.com

River Life: Climate Change is Real

Climate change is real. The impact is becoming more and more evident as time goes on. The impact to the St. Johns River is of great concern to a number of people. It is a shame that our political leaders have failed to grasp the significance for so long. Rising...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Five Systems Forming In Atlantic, Gulf

Three Cyclones Better Than 50 Percent Chance Of Developing BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021: Tropical Storm Nicholas just formed. Latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are five systems in various stages of development in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Five Systems Forming In Atlantic, Gulf appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
UPI News

South Florida prepares for flooding as king tides return

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Beaches in the Miami area are underwater and other South Florida communities are bracing for floods as king tides make their seasonal return. The unusually high tides occur multiple times a year, typically in the fall, and can cause flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. The Haulover...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Fox News

Mississippi alligator contained 6,000-year-old artifact in stomach

A Mississippi wildlife processor made a startling discovery when he found that an alligator was carrying around a 6,000-year-old artifact in its stomach. Shane Smith, a deer processor and owner of Red Antler Processing, took a look at the 13-foot alligator’s stomach after hearing about a processor in South Carolina who discovered unusual items in another gator. What he found blew him away: an arrowhead and a plummet.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Tropical Storm Nicholas Expected to Move Over Southwest Louisiana Producing Heaving Rainfall

Tropical Storm Nicholas Expected to Move Over Southwest Louisiana Producing Heaving Rainfall. Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving north-northwest near 15 mph. Some rainfall is expected to begin in Southwest Louisiana on the evening of Sunday, September 12. Significant rainfall in SWLA is expected starting Monday, September 13, 2021, continuing until Wednesday, September 15, 2021, potentially resulting in areas of flash and urban flooding.
South Padre Island, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Tropical storm threat increasing for Monday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The odds of a possible tropical system heading towards the Rio Grande Valley over the next few days have continued to increase over the last 24 hours. Right now, the storm looks to track, at the minimal, within 100 miles off the coast of South Padre...
Louisiana StateWFAA

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf of Mexico: Here's what that means for Texas and Louisiana

DALLAS — Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and will move toward the Texas Coast, strengthening a bit, over the next few days. For most areas within the path of the storm (coastal/inland Texas and coastal/inland Louisiana), heavy rain and potential flooding will be the main threat. Coastal areas will see the potential for storm surge and strong winds in addition to the heavy rain and flooding threat.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Larry goes from Hurricane to Blizzard!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As of 8AM this morning Larry holds its strength as a Category 1 hurricane. After spending all of his life only impacting the seas. The storm will start to bring direct impacts to land into the night. Newfoundland is in the path of Larry’s dangerous surge and hurricane force winds. A hurricane warning is out in effect for the southeastern part of the island.
EnvironmentWHNT-TV

Tropical Development Likely by The End of the Weekend

With the 8 am update from the National Hurricane Center, tropical development is likely in the next 48 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave is currently bringing shower and thunderstorm activity to parts of the Yucatan Peninsula. Impact here in Northern Alabama looks to remain minimal with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy