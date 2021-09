Gerwyn Price is of course the first leader on the PDC European Tour Order of Merit after capturing the title at the Hungarian Darts Trophy. In the Hungarian capital Budapest the first European Tour tournament of the season was played. Later this month a second tournament will be played in Gibraltar. Because of the corona pandemic it remains at two tournaments. This means that the top-32 of the PDC European Tour Order of Merit after the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, will play at the European Championship in Salzburg.