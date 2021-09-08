Whole grain importance: fiber and other health benefits
Grains are an important component of most people’s diets. Whole grains consist of three key edible parts, says The Whole Grains Council. This includes the bran, germ and endosperm. The bran has fiber and B vitamins, while the germ contains healthy fats, protein, many B vitamins and minerals. During the refining process, typically the bran and germ are stripped away. That greatly reduces the nutrient profile of the kernel, removing protein and essential nutrients. Some may be restored by enriching refined grains, but refined products can’t compete with the healthy wholesomeness of whole grains.Whole grains are preferential for a variety of reasons.www.sungazette.com
Comments / 0