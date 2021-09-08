CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What the brain shows: The benefits of virtual reality in creative arts therapies

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual reality (VR) continues to expand its uses in medicine, specifically in treatments for psychological conditions like trauma, phobias and eating disorders. The technology is also emerging as a tool in creative arts therapies. In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers from Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions and School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems, examined the differences in prefrontal cortex (PFC) activation between two distinct drawing tasks in VR, including with the introduction of a calming fragrance stimulus.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Art Therapy#Creative Arts#Drexel University Virtual#Drexel University#Pfc#Vr#Edd#Artmaking#Iam Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Mental HealthNBC4 Columbus

Brain Benefits to Learning a New Language

Learning a new language is always a cool way to connect to people and cultures around the world. Did you know it can also help improve your brain’s cognitive function?. And as we learn, not only is the process easier than ever, it can even be free!
EngineeringPhysics World

I spy: a virtual reality system in the MRI

The bore of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine can be intimidating. The claustrophobic atmosphere, paired with knocking sounds that are sometimes louder than an aircraft flyover, can frighten even those comfortable with medical procedures. Children are especially susceptible to these fears, and as a result, MR scanning failure rates can be as high as 50% in young children.
Mental HealthPosted by
American Songwriter

Weathers See the Benefits of ‘Pillows & Therapy’

Facing all those internal “demons,” dread, anxiety, and the varied waves of depression, Weathers work on removing the shame around mental health issues on their second album Pillows & Therapy. A follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut Kids in the Night, Pillows & Therapy finds Weathers—made up of frontman Cameron...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)?

If you’re finding it difficult to move past a trauma, accelerated resolution therapy may help. The therapeutic methods involve eye movement and visualization. Accelerated resolution therapy (ART) is a relatively new evidence-based therapy. It may be an effective intervention for trauma, depression, and other mental health concerns. ART uses eye...
Visual ArtNews4Jax.com

Art therapy program offers veterans creative way to deal with anxiety

Painting through the chaos. North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is offering a creative arts therapy program designed to give veterans new ways to deal with fear and anxiety through art and music. U.S. Air Force veteran and breast cancer survivor Kris Patrick says art therapy has given her an...
Visual ArtWoodlands Online& LLC

Finding Creative Joy With Art Therapy For Seniors

Art therapy for seniors has become a subject of interest for the past few years due to its positive effects on older adults’ mental well-being. The primary goal of the procedure is to stimulate the senses, mind, and body, improving the seniors’ quality of life. For that reason, art therapy is ideal for seniors suffering from trauma or illnesses like dementia.
TechnologyMedicalXpress

Measuring the 'reality' in virtual reality

You are on a Zoom call when suddenly the audio lags behind the video. Your colleague's lips move, but it looks like a dubbed movie—a minor inconvenience. Yet this minor issue is quite detrimental for scientific experiments using virtual reality (VR). For example, if you are a researcher employing VR...
Mental HealthThrive Global

What is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy?

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has emerged as one of the most used and effective modes of treatment by psychologists in the past several decades. The roots of this form of therapy can be traced back thousands of years to the philosophy of the Greek school known as The Stoics. The philosopher most associated with stoicism was Epictetus. One of his foremost ideas was that people could use logic to weed out false beliefs that make them unhappy or engage in destructive behavior.
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

World Physical Therapy Day looks at benefits of doing physical therapy

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World Physical Therapy Day is celebrated on September 8, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is meant to look at benefits of doing physical therapy (PT), said the website. Physical therapists are also known as physiotherapists and they help "regain mobility, manage pain, and recover more quickly"...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

A New, Innovative Therapy That Treats Depression and OCD

According to the International OCD Foundation, obsessions are thoughts or impulses that occur routinely and outside of a person’s control. Although patients don’t want to have these thoughts, obsessive compulsive disorder is tough to treat because patients often fear a loss of control by getting treated for their symptoms. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Virtual Reality Could Be the Safer, Noninvasive Answer to Managing Chronic Pain

It's hard to overstate just how painful a process treating burn victims is – for burn victims, air itself is excruciatingly painful. They have to undergo weeks of undressing wounds, cleaning the tender skin of debris, slathering the area with ointment, and redressing it with new bandages, and it is considered one of the most physically painful treatments in medicine. To combat this, most patients rely on consistent and heavy opioid usage.
Mental HealthNews Channel Nebraska

How Art Can Help Relieve Stress

Originally Posted On: Can Art Help Relieve Stress? | Art Therapy for Stress (sageclinic.org) Excessive stress is nothing new to many people across the country, both young and old. Whether it’s a busy home or work life or you’re dealing with mental or physical health issues that are putting you on edge, there are alternative forms of treatment that may help relieve your stress.
ScienceNeuroscience News

How the Brain’s Motor System Can Support Vocabulary Learning

Summary: A transcranial magnetic stimulation study revealed the motor cortex may play a role in translating foreign language words into one’s native tongue. The motor cortex is a brain region known to control the body’s voluntary movements. However, the team of neuroscientists have now shown that it can also help translating foreign language words into one’s native language.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Who’s in Cognitive Control?

Summary: Differences in cognitive control appear to be a matter of degree in healthy individuals. Are you able to start a task and stick with it, all the way through, ignoring the temptations of the internet or the sudden realization that you should probably do the laundry?. Or maybe you...
Mental Healthverywellmind.com

What Is Regression Therapy?

Regression therapy focuses very specifically on past events and how they influence the way we behave in the present day. This is particularly relevant to those trying to overcome childhood abuse. Still, it can also apply to people who were subject to any abuse in relationships in the past. This...
Diseases & Treatmentsspectrumnews.org

Autism mouse models cluster by brain activity pattern

Brain scans from 16 mouse models of autism reveal at least four distinct patterns of brain activity, a new study suggests. The findings lend fresh support to the popular idea that autism is associated with a range of brain ‘signatures.’. Telltale neural signatures of autism have long proved elusive, with...
Mental Healthspectrumnews.org

Community Newsletter: “Autism Voices” and the developing cortex

Hello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. A flurry of tweets this week touted a new Autism study from researchers at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. The researchers piloted a new protocol, called “Autism Voices,” for collecting the first-person perspectives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy