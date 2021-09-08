CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

People with Parkinson's may benefit from 7 walking strategies

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Various strategies can help people with Parkinson’s who have difficulty walking, but a new study finds that many people have never heard of or tried these strategies. The research is published in the September 8, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study also found that how well different compensation strategies worked depended on the context in which they were used, such as indoors versus outdoors, under time pressure or not.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Disability#The Medical Journal#Md#Follow Brain Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Healthbctv.org

Learn 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. The Alzheimer’s Association® partnered with Penn State Extension to provide 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
Women's Healthwomenworking.com

Experts Reveal signs of Dementia Women Should Watch For & Why

As we grow older, our bodies go through many changes. Weakening muscles, stiffening joints, and changes in our memory are all natural parts of the aging process. For many women, these changes present an increased risk of developing various disorders and illnesses that can drastically alter our day-to-day life, such as dementia.
Diseases & Treatmentsthepress.net

Signs, symptoms and stages of dementia

Dementia is a global issue that affects people’s daily lives in myriad ways. According to the World Health Organization, dementia is a syndrome marked by deterioration in memory, thinking and behavior. That deterioration affects dementia patients’ ability to perform everyday activities, potentially robbing them of their independence. The WHO reports...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Mental HealthOlympian

There’s a link between ADHD and developing dementia across generations, study says

There’s a link between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dementia across generations, according to a new study. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, suggest that parents and grandparents of children and grandchildren with ADHD were at a higher risk of developing dementia than those without the disorder.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctortipster.com

Preventing dementia at any age

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Dementia is a scary health issue. It scares people over age 55 because they have a higher risk of having this problem. People who suffer from dementia often experience brain drain from fuzzy thinking and memory lags. Some causes of memory loss are genetic but it is possible to prevent and delay memory loss. Let's find out how it works.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Homeostasis and Parkinson’s: Understanding the 2nd Dopamine Center

In my book “Possibilities with Parkinson’s: A Fresh Look,” the insular cortex is described as the second dopamine center. Researchers surmise that the second dopamine center contributes to the nonmotor symptoms associated with the disease and its individualistic presentation. The second dopamine center is largely responsible for our “felt self,”...
Diseases & Treatmentscapeandislands.org

Finding a Cure for Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's is one of the most debilitating brain diseases, and the number of people diagnosed with it is expected to rise to 12 million by 2040. On The Point, we talk with Dr. Michael Okun and Dr. Ray Dorsey two leading Parkinson’s doctors about research into ending the disease and latest advances in care and treatment. Along with Drs. Todd Sherer and Bastiann Bloem they’re the authors of Ending Parkinson’s Disease, A Prescription for Action.
Diseases & Treatmentsbiospace.com

Could Lab-Grown Mini Brains Hold the Key to Parkinson's Disease?

Studies into how the brain works are taking a huge leap after Singaporean scientists found a way to grow miniature brains that can mimic the pathological features of certain diseases. Scientists from the Agency of Science, Technology and Research's Genome Institute of Singapore, the National Neuroscience Institute and Duke-NUS Medical...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Neurologists advised to advocate vaccinations for patients with Parkinson's

Patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) are at higher risk for vaccine-preventable respiratory illnesses. However, patients with advanced PD may have less access to vaccinations according to a new study published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease. More than 30% of patients surveyed did not know whether their physicians recommended vaccines, and 13% believed that providers recommended against them. The investigators advise neurologists to actively encourage vaccinations for patients with PD in the light of COVID-19.
Diseases & Treatmentsthewestsidegazette.com

Increased Risk Of Dementia For Parents, Grandparents Of People With ADHD, Study Finds

Parents and grandparents of people with ADHD are more likely to experience dementia than those with children and grandchildren without the disorder associated with inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, a large study conducted in Sweden found. “The findings suggest that there are common genetic and/or environmental contributions to the association between...
ScienceUSC News

USC institute launches worldwide study of Parkinson’s disease

The National Institutes of Health is funding a global consortium of researchers from 20 countries to study how the disease develops and spreads. The USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (USC Stevens INI), part of the Keck School of Medicine of USC, has launched a $3 million study that will unite researchers and data from 20 countries to answer some of the most pressing questions about Parkinson’s disease (PD). The 5-year collaborative effort, known as ENIGMA-PD, will analyze brain imaging, genetics, and clinical data in one of the world’s largest studies of the disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy