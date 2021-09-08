FASE publishes research on electrical signal transduction in horticultural plant tomato
Electrical signals commonly occur in plants in response to various environmental changes and have a dominant function in plant acclimation. Recently, a research team from Zhejiang University in China finds new findings on electrical signal transduction during herbivory or wound in horticultural plant tomato. The study can be found in the open access journal Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering （FASE）which is published by Higher Education Press.www.eurekalert.org
