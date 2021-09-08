FASE publishes research on electrical signal transduction in horticultural plant tomato

GLoBE is an international research network that conducts pioneering studies on the functioning of river ecosystems at a global scale, and which has a growing number of collaborators in different countries. Luz Boyero, an Ikerbasque Professor from the Stream Ecology group at the UPV/EHU-University of the Basque Country, is the founder and coordinator of the research network, which now comprises over 50 research teams: 'We formulated a hypothesis, designed an experiment and proposed a protocol to all members of the network. Every team follows exactly the same protocol, so that we can be sure that the data generated are truly global and are obtained using the same methodology'. The network members analyse how different stressors, such as biodiversity loss, affect the functioning of river ecosystems.