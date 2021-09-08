CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

FASE publishes research on electrical signal transduction in horticultural plant tomato

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Electrical signals commonly occur in plants in response to various environmental changes and have a dominant function in plant acclimation. Recently, a research team from Zhejiang University in China finds new findings on electrical signal transduction during herbivory or wound in horticultural plant tomato. The study can be found in the open access journal Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering （FASE）which is published by Higher Education Press.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Science#Transduction#Tomato#Plant Development#Fase#Zhejiang University#Higher Education Press#Arabidopsis#Ja Ile#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Related
ScienceThrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers discover how plants can respond to threats

Plants are constantly exposed to adverse environmental influences and attacks, for example from pest infestation. An international team of researchers led by Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has now described a central part of the signal mechanism used by plants to respond to threats and thus initiate a defense response in unaffected parts of the plant. In the current edition of the journal Science Advances, they describe the role played by the protein MSL10, among others.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Genetic engineering tech promises to sterilize disease-spreading mosquitoes

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Inspired by improvements in CRISPR-based genetic engineering, scientists have developed a more precise insect sterilization system to curtail, or even eliminate, disease-spreading Aedes aegypti mosquito populations. The so-called "precision-guided sterile insect technique," or pgSIT, relies on gene alterations that disrupt fertility in males and flight in...
ScienceEurekAlert

How much does the DNA extraction route impact the results of microbiome research?

Let’s face it, we are a results-driven society. Too focused on the outcome, people don’t often think about the “how.” For instance, did you think about “how” you got to work this morning or did you just get there? In microbiome studies the results are the graphs and the data but the “how,” like commuting, is often just part of a routine.
Gardeningvegetablegrowersnews.com

How plant roots adapt to rocky soils focus of research

Hidden under our feet lies an entire unseen world. The soil teems with life. Microbes, small animals and fungi all call the darkness home. And so do plants. At least the half of them that we know as roots. Roots must contend with a slew of challenges. Pests, too little...
SciencePhys.org

New programmable gene editing proteins found outside of CRISPR systems

Within the last decade, scientists have adapted CRISPR systems from microbes into gene editing technology, a precise and programmable system for modifying DNA. Now, scientists at MIT's McGovern Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have discovered a new class of programmable DNA modifying systems called OMEGAs (Obligate Mobile Element Guided Activity), which may naturally be involved in shuffling small bits of DNA throughout bacterial genomes.
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists create artificial cells that mimic living cells’ ability to capture, process, and expel material

Researchers have developed artificial cell-like structures using inorganic matter that autonomously ingest, process, and push out material—recreating an essential function of living cells. Their article, published in Nature, provides a blueprint for creating “cell mimics,” with potential applications ranging from drug delivery to environmental science. A fundamental function of living...
EngineeringPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers create a wooden floor that generates electricity

Researchers from Switzerland have devised a method that allows the harvesting of electricity from walking on a wooden floor. The technology is called a nanogenerator and enables enough electric power to be generated from walking to power a lightbulb in testing. Researchers on the project improved the wood flooring their nanogenerator uses by integrating a combination of a special silicone coating and embedded nanocrystals.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers enlist robot swarms to mine lunar resources

With scientists beginning to more seriously consider constructing bases on celestial bodies such as the moon, the idea of space mining is growing in popularity. After all, if someone from Los Angeles was moving to New York to build a house, it would be a lot easier to buy the building materials in New York rather than buy them in Los Angeles and lug them 2,800 miles. Considering the distance between Earth and the moon is about 85 times greater, and that getting there requires defying gravity, using the moon's existing resources is an appealing idea.
EconomyTelegraph

Lotus jump starts electric future with £900m China plant

Lotus has begun work on a new £900m base in China as part of its huge bet on electric vehicles amid plans to widen its portfolio beyond sports cars. The new facility in Wuhan combining a factory, test track and electric and autonomous car R&D centre will be home to offshoot Lotus Technology.
Cambridge, MAEurekAlert

MIT-designed project achieves major advance toward fusion energy

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- It was a moment three years in the making, based on intensive research and design work: On Sept. 5, for the first time, a large high-temperature superconducting electromagnet was ramped up to a field strength of 20 tesla, the most powerful magnetic field of its kind ever created on Earth. That successful demonstration helps resolve the greatest uncertainty in the quest to build the world’s first fusion power plant that can produce more power than it consumes, according to the project’s leaders at MIT and startup company Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS).
ScienceEurekAlert

Biodiversity loss may have serious consequences for water courses in well-conserved areas

GLoBE is an international research network that conducts pioneering studies on the functioning of river ecosystems at a global scale, and which has a growing number of collaborators in different countries. Luz Boyero, an Ikerbasque Professor from the Stream Ecology group at the UPV/EHU-University of the Basque Country, is the founder and coordinator of the research network, which now comprises over 50 research teams: 'We formulated a hypothesis, designed an experiment and proposed a protocol to all members of the network. Every team follows exactly the same protocol, so that we can be sure that the data generated are truly global and are obtained using the same methodology'. The network members analyse how different stressors, such as biodiversity loss, affect the functioning of river ecosystems.
SciencePhys.org

Video: Molecular plant breeding

What is molecular plant breeding? Are genetically modified plants dangerous? And what opportunities and risks are associated with CRISPR/Cas?. Bruno Studer, Professor for Molecular Plant Breeding at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences at ETH Zurich, answers these and other questions in the latest "Ask the Expert" video.
CollegesEurekAlert

GW wins contract to develop antidote-bearing organisms to protect against biological, chemical threats

WASHINGTON (Sept. 10, 2021) – The George Washington University has been awarded a $3.6 million contract to genetically modify commensal organisms to produce antidotes for harmful biological and chemical agents, such as anthrax, Ebola, and even COVID-19. This project is part of a five-year $16.4 million contract awarded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to Charles River Analytics, which subcontracted the GW team, and involves seven other institutions. Dedicated to finding ways to help protect warfighters and first responders from biological and chemical threats, the research project has two focus areas: The first technical area (being addressed by other researchers) will focus on creating a fabric that provides a first line of defense to an individual, while the second technical area, co-led by GW, will focus on developing a skin-applied treatment for prophylaxis against exposure to rapidly neutralize agents and which is quickly reconfigurable to address new threats.
Public Healthccenterdispatch.com

Research Signals Five Major Trends for Post-Pandemic America

- Despite challenges over the past year, more than half of U.S. adults are optimistic about the next six to 18 months, according to two nationwide surveys commissioned by the Contact Lens Institute. That translates to people planning to socialize more and concentrate more on health -- including eyesight. "America...
PhysicsEurekAlert

Groundbreaking technique yields important new details on silicon, subatomic particles and possible ‘fifth force’

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Using a groundbreaking new technique at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an international collaboration led by NIST researchers has revealed previously unrecognized properties of technologically crucial silicon crystals and uncovered new information about an important subatomic particle and a long-theorized fifth force of nature.
IndustryPhys.org

NASA drought research shows value of climate mitigation, adaptation

Seasonal summer rains have done little to offset drought conditions gripping the western United States, with California and Nevada seeing record July heat and moderate-to-exceptional drought according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Now, new NASA research is showing how drought in the region is expected to change in the future, providing stakeholders with crucial information for decision making.
Wildlifegreensourcedfw.org

Plant sleuths have 'image problem', says BRIT researcher

Search the internet and usually you can find information and photos on just about any subject. But for plant researchers combing the web for images of specific flora taken in the wild, in many cases, those photos don't exist yet. It turns out that for nearly half of the roughly...
Wildlifeearth.com

Plants transmit signals to defend against environmental threats

An international research team led by Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) found that plants respond to environmental threats by initiating powerful defense mechanisms to protect themselves from pest infestation or changing weather conditions. Scientists estimate that between five and 20 percent of global harvests are lost annually due to damage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy