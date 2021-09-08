CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ancient teeth reveal surprising diversity of Cretaceous reptiles at Argentina fossil site

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere skeletons are rare, isolated teeth can flesh out our understanding of ancient reptile-dominated ecosystems, according to a study published September 8, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Ariana Paulina-Carabajal of INIBIOMA (Instituto de Investigaciones en Biodiversidad y Medioambiente) and CONICET (Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Científicas y Técnicas), Argentina, and colleagues.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Reptiles#Cretaceous#Plos One#Inibioma#Conicet#Dreadnoughtus#Peirosaurid Notosuchians#Cerro Fortaleza Formation#Agencia Nacional De#Ahm#Nrf#Korean#Ynl#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Argentina
Related
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Animalsfoxsanantonio.com

Giant rodents encroaching into upscale suburb in Argentina

NORDELTA, Argentina - Groups of capybara, a giant South American rodent species, have been encroaching into an upscale suburb of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. The increasingly confident animals can be seen wandering through streets and gardens in the Nordelta district. But resident Gabriel Iglesias said the area's relationship with the...
Sciencesciencealert.com

2,000-Year-Old Offering to Serpent God Found Preserved Under Mexican Pyramid

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the ancient people of Teotihuacan wrapped bunches of flowers into beautiful bouquets, laid them beneath a jumble of wood and set the pile ablaze. Now, archaeologists have found the remains of those surprisingly well-preserved flowers in a tunnel snaking beneath a pyramid of the ancient city, located northeast of what is now Mexico City.
WildlifeMic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

The longest living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years, this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
SciencePhys.org

Ancient cave deposits reveal our climate future

As natural climate archives, the deposits found in caves can play an important role in our ability to understand—and predict—climate change. Every family has those stories that are passed down from generation to generation. Some of them have to do with history, others about a particular individual. But many of them have to do with the weather.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists find fossil species that is ancient forerunner of most modern reptiles

Scientists have unearthed the 231-million-year-old fossil of a species that is an ancient forerunner of most modern reptiles.According to the researchers, including those from Harvard University in the US, the fossil, unearthed in Argentina, represents an ancient species that was an ancestor to Lepidosauria – a group that includes all lizards and snakes – and is the largest group of terrestrial vertebrates with approximately 11,000 species.While the lineages of Lepidosauria are older than dinosaurs, originating and diverging from each other around 260 million years ago, the scientists say the early phase of this group’s evolution, about 260-150 million years ago,...
Wildlifemissouri.edu

500-million-year-old fossil represents rare discovery of ancient animal in North America

Many scientists consider the “Cambrian explosion” — which occurred about 530-540 million years ago — as the first major appearance of many of the world’s animal groups in the fossil record. Like adding pieces to a giant jigsaw puzzle, each discovery dating from this time period has added another piece to the evolutionary map of modern animals. Now, researchers at the University of Missouri have found a rare, 500-million-year-old “worm-like” fossil called a palaeoscolecid, which is an uncommon fossil group in North America. The researchers believe this find, from an area in western Utah, can help scientists better understand how diverse the Earth’s animals were during the Cambrian explosion.
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists reveal the fossilised skin of a bull-like carnivorous dinosaur

One of the strangest carnivorous dinosaurs ever discovered has been given a makeover by a pair of Belgian and Australian palaeontologists. The remarkable fossil was discovered in 1984 by celebrated Argentine palaeontologist José Bonaparte who named the animal Carnotaurus, which translates as "carnivorous bull" in reference to its strange skull with large horns.
Science605magazine.com

National Fossil Day | The Mammoth Site

Come October 13, the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs will celebrate National Fossil Day to engage the community. “It’s a day where a lot of museums and a lot of other paleontology organizations come together to show the importance of why we should study fossils and why people should be aware of the conservation of fossils,” said public relations coordinator Claire Scarborough.
WildlifeFlorida Star

Elephant Bone Tools Found At Ancient Site Were Surprisingly Advanced

Ancient Neanderthals could do some impressive things with elephant bones, including shaping them into everyday tools. Using sophisticated methods, the Neanderthals developed a craftsmanship predating that seen 100,000 years later, according to a new study. Appearing in the August 26 edition of PLOS ONE, the study identifies 98 bone tools that were discovered by excavators from 1979 to 1991. These […]
SciencePhys.org

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

Chilean scientists have announced the discovery of the first-ever southern hemisphere remains of a type of Jurassic-era "winged lizard" known as a pterosaur. Fossils of the dinosaur which lived some 160 million years ago in what is today the Atacama desert, were unearthed in 2009. They have now been confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy