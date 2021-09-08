How plants can respond to threats
Plants are constantly exposed to adverse environmental influences and attacks, for example from pest infestation. An international team of researchers led by Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has now described a central part of the signal mechanism used by plants to respond to threats and thus initiate a defence response in unaffected parts of the plant. In the current edition of the journal Science Advances, they describe the role played by the protein MSL10 among others.www.eurekalert.org
