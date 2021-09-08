CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How plants can respond to threats

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlants are constantly exposed to adverse environmental influences and attacks, for example from pest infestation. An international team of researchers led by Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has now described a central part of the signal mechanism used by plants to respond to threats and thus initiate a defence response in unaffected parts of the plant. In the current edition of the journal Science Advances, they describe the role played by the protein MSL10 among others.

WildlifePosted by
Vice

Scientists Captured Footage of Tardigrades Walking Around And It's Adorable

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For animals that typically measure less than a millimeter in length, tardigrades have inspired a huge amount of scientific research and public affection. These microscopic extremophiles, also known as water bears or moss piglets, have fascinated both experts and laypeople alike with their cute demeanors and incredible acts of endurance, such as surviving exposure to intense temperatures, pressures, and even the vacuum of space.
WildlifeElko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Misconceptions about hummingbirds

What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? In my yard, they are present from mid-May to mid-September. What other bird comes as close to you as a hummingbird? Who has not had a hummingbird hover in front of your face? Yet misconceptions abound concerning these birds that bring so much pleasure to so many people.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
ScienceCosmos

Gonorrhoea doomsday: how will science stop it from evolving further?

The sexually transmitted infection (STI) gonorrhoea has been on the rise, and is the subject of sustained public health concerns. This is all thanks to the superbug Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a strain of the bacterium that’s resistant to antimicrobial drugs. In a new paper in the journal mBio, researchers from Flinders...
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
WildlifeMic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
WildlifeCNET

Newly discovered ancient monster is essentially a massive 'swimming head'

Scientists have discovered a huge and bizarre animal species that lived in primordial seas half a billion years ago during a period when most early aquatic creatures were about the size of a pea pod. But the newly named Titanokorys gainesi was a predatory arthropod that dwarfed smaller swimmers, measuring...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Rare embryo from dinosaur age was laid by human-size turtle

About 90 million years ago, a giant turtle in what is now central China laid a clutch of tennis ball-size eggs with extremely thick eggshells. One egg never hatched, and it remained undisturbed for tens of millions of years, preserving the delicate bones of the embryonic turtle within it. In...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Studied Thousands of Cats And Identified 7 Distinct Personality Traits

Ask any cat person to describe their feline friend, and they'll likely affectionately say "jerkface". Cat people also know, however, that each little fuzzy jerkface is its very own idiosyncratic self. Or are they? According to new research, each cat's personality and behavior can be defined using a combination of just seven traits. But before you get defensive about the complexity of your cat's personality, this is for a good cause: it can help our friends live happier lives. "Compared to dogs, less is known about the behavior and personality of cats, and there is demand for identifying related problems and risk...
AnimalsPhys.org

After 10,000 years of inbreeding, endangered flightless parrots from New Zealand are in surprisingly good genetic health

Before humans made their way to New Zealand, the critically endangered flightless parrot known as the kākāpō likely numbered in the hundreds of thousands. By 1995, their numbers had dwindled to just 51 birds, including 50 isolated on tiny Stewart Island and a single male, known as Richard Henry, all alone on the mainland. Today, those numbers have grown to about 200 individuals.
AnimalsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Alarming New Research Says Animals Are Rapidly 'Shapeshifting'

"Survival of the fittest" takes on a new grim tone in the frame of climate change. Anyone familiar with climate change and the ways it affects human society also knows that animals, too, are forced to adapt to changing environments. And it turns out that some "warm-blooded" animals are already shapeshifting to better regulate their body temperatures as the planet continues to warm, according to a new study published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.
WildlifePosted by
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
AnimalsPhys.org

The warming climate is causing animals to 'shapeshift'

Climate change is not only a human problem; animals have to adapt to it as well. Some "warm-blooded" animals are shapeshifting and getting larger beaks, legs, and ears to better regulate their body temperatures as the planet gets hotter. Bird researcher Sara Ryding of Deakin University in Australia describes these changes in a review published September 7th in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers find 70 percent increase in atmospheric hydrogen over the past 150 years

Earth system scientists at UCI studied air trapped in compacted layers of Antarctic ice and snow to come up with some answers and a few new questions about the amount of molecular hydrogen in our planet's atmosphere. H2 is a byproduct of fossil fuel combustion, biomass burning and the oxidation of methane, among other sources, and has an impact on global warming and the ozone layer. The UCI researchers, who were joined by scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Colorado Boulder and UC San Diego, learned that molecular hydrogen increased from 330 to 550 parts per billion in Earth's atmosphere from 1852 to 2003, the time span measured in the firn air collected near the South Pole at Megadunes, Antarctica. The team reported its findings in a paper published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

The World's Oldest Known Forest Was Not Like We Imagined, New Study Shows

The fossilized web of a 385-million-year-old root network has scientists reimagining what the world's first forests might once have looked like. The picture they have painted couldn't be more different to what now sits in its place. Near the small town of Cairo in upstate New York, under an old highway department quarry, scientists have reconstructed the remains of what was a mighty and mature old-growth forest – home to at least three of the world's earliest tree-like plants. Some of these initial tree 'wannabes' (known as cladoxylopsids) would have looked like large stalks of celery, shooting 10 meters (32 feet) into...

