According to the report, the global clinical trials market was valued over US$ 46.7 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. High prevalence and increase in incidence rate of chronic diseases, and rise in R&D activities in biotechnology & pharmaceuticals industries are anticipated to drive the global clinical trials market from 2020 to 2030. North America is projected to be a highly attractive market during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global market by 2030. The market in the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2020 to 2030. Increase in R&D and rise in adoption of new technologies in clinical research are likely to propel the market in North America. The incorporation of virtual services in the clinical trial protocol by market players such as IQVIA and PRA Health Sciences is projected to boost the market in North America.