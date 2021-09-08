CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3042 W Sunnyside Avenue #D3

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUST SEE 2BED/1 BA IN Ravenswood!! Incredible with an open floor plan, located right off Whipple. Large living room, with lots of natural light. Condo finishes along with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, porcelain tile flooring in bathrooms, Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout AC. Move in ASAP! No Security Deposit! $200 Move-in Fee. 87 Walk & Biking Scores Close walk to Chicago L and Montrose Bus Line HEAT IS INCLUDED! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Owner pays for water and heat. Tenant pays for electric and gas.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunnyside#Ac#Asap#No Security Deposit#Walk Biking Scores#Chicago L#Montrose Bus Line Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

5952 N Lakewood Avenue #3E

Bright and spacious top floor 1 bed/ 1 bath with full dining room in Edgewater with tree top views, shares no walls with other units. With no one above you, this home provides the solace and serenity you've been seeking! Nice size kitchen, maple cabinets, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry and additional storage in basement with bike room. Hardwood floors throughout. Nestled in the coveted Magnolia Glen, This home is close to public transportation, library, Whole Foods, El, lakefront and Andersonville entertainment.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1645 N BELL Avenue #G

Newly renovated 1200 sq/ft 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit on quiet, quaint street just steps away from the heart of Wicker Park's restaurants, bars, and coffee shops and 606 trail. Less than 10 minute walk to/from Damen and Western blue line stops, 5 minute walk to ALDI grocery store, and endless bars, restaurants, and coffee shops.Unit offers a spacious living room, kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and shared backyard space. Kitchen comes with brand new stainless steel microwave, refurbished cabinets, beautiful white subway tile backsplash, and modern, remote controlled vanity lights. Bathroom is renovated with newly reglazed tiles, and all rooms come with new windows.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3553 W Belmont Avenue #3

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today! Available Now!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

4030 Prairie Avenue

$45 APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND, PAID BY APPLICANT. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 675 OR HIGHER. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS!! 5 MINUTES TO I294. OVER SIZED PRIVATE FENCED IN LOT !! Two Story Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home. ALL NEW MACHANICALS. Large 2 1/2 Car Garage with an OVER SIZED DRIVEWAY. SPACIOUS Fenced Back and Side Yard with Patio Space. The Master is On Main Floor with attached Bath. Great Location .5 mile to 294. 2 Blocks to Junior High, 6 Blocks to Grade School and .4 Mile to High School. TONS of Closet and Storage in the Basement.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Total rehab!! 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. New kitchen with quartz countertop, tile backsplash and undercabinet lighting. Large Living room with hardwood flooring. Porcelain bathroom with large quartz countertop. Large Bedroom with floor to ceiling window with Shades with hardwood floors throughout. Modern bath with quartz countertop. Large balcony with beautiful views of Chicago. Amenities including; 24-hr doorman, professional gym, sauna, whirlpool, outdoor pool, park/grill area, business center, party room and and dry cleaner. Best location! Only utilities to pay are electric & cable/internet. 300 move in fee + $300 transfer of occupancy fee = $600 total non-refundable fee to Building. $300 refundable damage deposit for elevator.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

200 N Arlington Heights Road #506

9'Ceilings and a Balcony off the Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #501

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

12224 S Hamlin Avenue

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a 2 car detached garage and fully fenced in yard. Pictures taken prior to current tenant. Home shows well. Showings only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5pm until 7:30pm.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6450 S NEW ENGLAND Avenue #3C

Beautiful 2 bedroom end unit with large balcony and new patio doors. Recently remodeled with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, bathroom with tile tub surround. Beautiful gleaming Hardwood Floors, Freshly painted, Newer light fixtures, 6 panel doors, Fans and new AC wall unit. Nothing to do but move right in! Assigned parking. GREAT Location near Midway Airport Clearing Area. Need credit scores of 650 or higher, proof of income, verification of rental history and copy of ID. No pets.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1655 W Wallen Avenue #1E

Come check out this newly updated 2BR/1BA condo in Rogers Park! The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of windows for sunlight in all rooms. The kitchen has new appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit! Both bedrooms are a good size, and can easily fit a queen bedroom set. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, cooking gas, and heat. Pets negotiable. *3D TOUR AVAILABLE*
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

831 N DAMEN Avenue #1E

1 bed plus den in classic Chicago Greystone in the heart of booming Ukrainian Village. Kitchen features solid oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Spacious bath. Bay windows, hardwood floors throughout. Large back deck perfect for grilling and chilling. Free laundry in basement. Steps to buses that take you where you need to go! Chicago #66 bus to all things East and West and Damen #50 bus to for North and South (right outside your door)! Unbeatable, central UK Village location. Steps to all Chicago/Damen Nightlife, shops and restaurants, and just a short walk into the heart of Wicker Park and Division St. Easy permit street parking. Available Now! $500 non-refundable move in fee. No security deposit. Pets under 35lbs ok, but no aggressive breeds. $25/mo additional pet rent per pet.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3042 W DIVERSEY Avenue #G

Massive 3-bed/2-bath unit in a prime Logan Square location. Steps from all the acclaimed restaurants, bars, parks, and other culture. Close to public transportation and the blue line. The entire unit has been renovated and finished hardwood floors, an oversized living/dining space, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, travertine baths, tons of natural light from multiple windows, and in-unit laundry. This is a must see unit!! *For sale as well*
Naperville, ILbhhschicago.com

110 S Ellsworth Street #LOWER

Perfectly located flat in DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE. Walking distance to train, North Central College and all of the excitement in downtown Naperville. Convenient first floor unit with front and back entrance, private use of deck by tenant PLUS garage space! Plenty of storage included! Unit boasts a large family room with brick, wood-burning fireplace and a living room that can be used as media room or office space. A large kitchen allows for ample dining area. Two bedrooms are divided by a full bathroom. A half bath completes the unit. The unfinished basement includes a closet for tenant storage and additional storage space. Basement also includes washer & dyer. No pets allowed, no exceptions. 700+ Credit Score required. Take advantage of this AMAZING location before it's gone!
Tennisbhhschicago.com

3930 N PINE GROVE Avenue #1710

Beautiful & bright, south facing 1 Bedroom at popular Lake Park Plaza available now! Bathed in light, this home enjoys views of the downtown skyline and enjoys a true sense of open space. Recently updated kitchen has new quartz counters, and opens to the living area, which is big enough for dining table plus nice living space. The king-sized bedroom has a wall of closets, and the entire home has great storage within (including a large closet in the entry foyer, not pictured/not drawn on floorplan). Updated bathroom also with quartz counters. Hardwood floors, too! Full amenity building enjoys 24 hour door staff, outdoor pool/deck area with grills that feels like resort living, tennis & basketball courts, fitness center. Rent includes heat, a/c and cable. Garage parking available through the building. Owner prefers 16-18 month lease that will come due in February or March 2023. Pet Friendly. Great location near Lake Shore Drive/Lake front paths/lake, Wrigley Field, with CTA express buses just outside your door. Close to restaurants, shops, tennis courts, beach and all that Lakeview has to offer. It's all here....come home!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Elegant and newly updated duplex unit with spacious layouts in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Six bedrooms, two bathrooms. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.
House Rentbhhschicago.com

35 E North Avenue #3

Available October 1st. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops and Lake Bluff train station. Remodeled apartment includes hardwood floors, granite countertops and unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Smoking is not permitted. 1 dog or 1 cat under 30 pounds may be considered with $500 pet deposit and pet rent of $50 per month. Monthly rent totals $1,525 ($1,475 + $50 utility fee for water/sewer and trash). $75 application fee per adult and $250 move in fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2503 W walton Street #G

Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom garden unit in the center of Ukrainian Village. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

502 N Douglas Avenue

Awesome Cape Cod on an expansive corner lot! Bring your pets with the Fenced yard with the new vinyl fencing 2019, first floor bedroom with two more bedrooms upstairs. Welcome home as you enter in to the bonus addition room ... office, kitchen nook, or playroom or whatever you might want it to be! Walk through the updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. Keep going to the large dining room with modern lighting and built-in hutch, then round the corner to the Beautiful living room with Bamboo wood floors, and large bright windows and chandelier ceiling fan! Then 1st floor bedroom the full bath. Upstairs are two more spacious bedrooms. There is a full Basement with laundry room, and tall ceilings that make this space very useful for whatever you can imagine. Basement has been waterproofed with a french drain system and overhead sewers so the basement is nice and dry. Outside there is the Garage and driveway parking for two more cars. A lovely patio great for entertaining. Huge corner yard as well. Close to commuter train and public transportation, shopping and restaurants galore!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

32 S FOREST Avenue

Charming Cape Cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and full finished basement. No garage but room for 4 cars on driveway. Updated kitchen & baths, newer windows, refinished hardwood floors and very clean. Sunroom overlooks large fenced yard. Lots of storage space. Great location near schools, parks, Arlington Park train station, access to Rt. 53. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. Tenants must have satisfactory credit check and sign the Crime Free Addendum. Tenants are responsible for snow removal and utilities.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1414 W Wilson Avenue #3

Located in Ravenswood/Uptown, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is situated within walking distance of the most vibrant neighborhoods on the North Side, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Ravenswood, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Square. The bustling corner of Wilson and Clark grants you a multitude of transportation options. The CTA Bus Lines: #145, #148, #22, and #78 all stop across the street from building entrance. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson stop is just 3 blocks away!! Also CTA Brown Line Train: Montrose stop is only 5 blocks away and the Metra Lawrence/Ravenswood stop is nearby as well. Lake-Shore Drive Wilson entrance is only a few minutes away making downtown a mere 15 minute drive. Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Location got a walkers score of 93 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundry mat across the street. No Cosigners. No dogs. Email best way of contact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy