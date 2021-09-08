3042 W Sunnyside Avenue #D3
MUST SEE 2BED/1 BA IN Ravenswood!! Incredible with an open floor plan, located right off Whipple. Large living room, with lots of natural light. Condo finishes along with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, porcelain tile flooring in bathrooms, Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout AC. Move in ASAP! No Security Deposit! $200 Move-in Fee. 87 Walk & Biking Scores Close walk to Chicago L and Montrose Bus Line HEAT IS INCLUDED! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Owner pays for water and heat. Tenant pays for electric and gas.www.bhhschicago.com
