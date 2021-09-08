1348 N Artesian Avenue #2
Beautifully updated, great outdoor space, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors...this unit checks every box and more! Nestled on a lovely, tree-lined street this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is not to be missed! Spacious living rom. Oversized kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white subway tile backsplash and room for a table! Large private deck off the kitchen provides a wonderful city oasis. Two bedrooms PLUS a large closet/office space off the primary bedroom. Large primary bedroom in the front of unit separated by french doors. Parking and storage included!!www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0