CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1348 N Artesian Avenue #2

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully updated, great outdoor space, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors...this unit checks every box and more! Nestled on a lovely, tree-lined street this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is not to be missed! Spacious living rom. Oversized kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white subway tile backsplash and room for a table! Large private deck off the kitchen provides a wonderful city oasis. Two bedrooms PLUS a large closet/office space off the primary bedroom. Large primary bedroom in the front of unit separated by french doors. Parking and storage included!!

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Saint Cloud, MNSt. Cloud Times

Mansion on the Market: Sweeping staircase, floor-to-ceiling fireplace in stunning St. Cloud home

A custom brick driveway, walkway and patio welcome family and friends to this sprawling custom home which sits on more than two acres and boasts more than 9,200 square feet. Just inside this brick six-bedroom estate, a sweeping walnut elliptical staircase takes center stage. A living room with maple floors sits just through the French doors and is complete with a bay window that allows the natural light to fill the space.
Somers Point, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $359,000

A must see!! One of the most desirable locations in Somers Point! This sprawling, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath rancher is located on a quiet street with GORGEOUS golf course views! Walk in to your open living room with beautiful hardwood floors, and a spacious kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. There are three nicely sized bedrooms and a huge master bedroom! House is currently occupied by tenants until the end of August. Don't miss out on this one!!
Box Elder, SDRapid City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $297,900

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Fabulously maintained walkout home in a peaceful Box Elder neighborhood! Lovely & inviting kitchen showcasing heaps of dark cabinets, plenty of countertop space, stainless steel appliances, dining room area, maintenance-free wood laminate flooring, dining room area, and walkout to an open deck overlooking a large privacy fenced-in backyard. Open living room with vaulted ceiling. Dreamy master suite with crown molding, tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, double vanity, tub, and walk-in shower. 2 great-sized additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Walkout basement highlights a family room with access to a patio, 4th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Attached 2-stall garage and close to parks & schools!
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $280,000

Grab this home and make it your own. Conveniently located home on Madison's east side. Close to ample shopping, restaurants, and easy access to the beltline. This home checks all of the boxes. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances replaced in 2018. Schedule your showing today as this one will go quickly. Windows were replaced in 2010. Siding, gutters, soffits, and roof replaced in 2011. New carpet in 2019 with top of the line padding. Washer/Dryer replaced in 2019. Offers not reviewed prior to Monday, 08/16.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Total rehab!! 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. New kitchen with quartz countertop, tile backsplash and undercabinet lighting. Large Living room with hardwood flooring. Porcelain bathroom with large quartz countertop. Large Bedroom with floor to ceiling window with Shades with hardwood floors throughout. Modern bath with quartz countertop. Large balcony with beautiful views of Chicago. Amenities including; 24-hr doorman, professional gym, sauna, whirlpool, outdoor pool, park/grill area, business center, party room and and dry cleaner. Best location! Only utilities to pay are electric & cable/internet. 300 move in fee + $300 transfer of occupancy fee = $600 total non-refundable fee to Building. $300 refundable damage deposit for elevator.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

930 CASE Street #930

Premium End- unit with large lot facing North. This beautiful 3 bedroom with a loft, 2 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in. You'll walk into this open concept home with natural lighting, hardwood floors and a two-story family room. This home has been freshly painted in gray and new carpet has been installed on the stairs leading to the loft and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with Master bath. There is 2ndfloor laundry room for your convenience. Full unfinished basement. A two-car garage. 203 School District- Naperville North High School. Close to train and Expressway. Credit scores must be at least 680 (no exceptions), monthly income needs to be at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1638 N Washtenaw Avenue N #1

Be the first to live in this Newly Rehabbed, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor unit, complete with all the bells and whistles. The bedrooms fit a queen size bed, stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, central ac/heat, water included in the rent, deck for entertaining, close to shopping, walk to 606 trail, Cermak Produce Market, restaurants and public transportation! Pets allowed! Don't miss your chance to rent this beauty. Your new home is waiting for you. Available NOW.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

4030 Prairie Avenue

$45 APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND, PAID BY APPLICANT. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 675 OR HIGHER. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS!! 5 MINUTES TO I294. OVER SIZED PRIVATE FENCED IN LOT !! Two Story Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home. ALL NEW MACHANICALS. Large 2 1/2 Car Garage with an OVER SIZED DRIVEWAY. SPACIOUS Fenced Back and Side Yard with Patio Space. The Master is On Main Floor with attached Bath. Great Location .5 mile to 294. 2 Blocks to Junior High, 6 Blocks to Grade School and .4 Mile to High School. TONS of Closet and Storage in the Basement.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #501

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1055 Stonehedge Drive

Outstanding... Two story end unit town house in highly sought after Colony Lake subdivision in the heart of Schaumburg. Warm welcoming open concept pulls together generous living room with hardwood floor, formal dining room and fully applianced kitchen remodeled with dark maple cabinets, specious eating area that opens up to a large and private outdoor patio space for your summer enjoyment adds to its value. Separate laundry room and large one car attached garage with extra storage space. large half a bath on the first floor. second floor features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors through out and gorgeous remodeled full bath. Quiet location..Walking distance to park and playground..Only minutes away from library..Express way..Transportation..malls and many conveniences.. Award wining schools!!
Tuckerton, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $439,900

Here's your opportunity to be right on the Tuckerton Creek, with awesome wide open expanded views! This raised 2 story home has 117ft of 7 year old vinyl bulkhead, with a cul-de-sac location, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, kitchen with Italian tiled floors and an island and tiled backsplash in an open floor plan. There is a large private master suite upstairs featuring it's own private deck to take in the peaceful water views. 2 bedrooms on the lower level, plus a private studio/bedroom off the back deck with it's own entrance, plus a laundry room. Timberline roof, wood stove, pantry and newer heat and AC system. There is a full garage with lots of potential storage downstairs. Views from just about every window out to the beautiful waters of the Tuckerton Creek, and even wave to the folks.
Naperville, ILbhhschicago.com

1023 PHEASANT RUN Lane #1023

Now Available! Looking for Wonderful New Tenants for this Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Highly sought after Naperville School District 204! Sitting on a Premium Lot Backing to Open Space with a Fenced in Lot & Outdoor Cabana! Large Eat-In Kitchen w/Granite Tops, Washer/Dryer in Unit & MORE! Wonderfully Located close to shopping, schools & perfect for the commuter! Come See it TODAY!
Dakota Dunes, SDSioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $425,000

Gorgeous ranch home with large three car garage on park like lot on quiet Dunes cul de sac Beautiful 3 season porch and deck with high end awning overlook the backyard that is a nature lover’s oasis. The eat-in kitchen with hearth room is something you have to see. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and pantry are open to hearth room with gas log fireplace and spectacular newly built entertainment center. Living room has large windows. Formal dining has hardwood floors. Master suite has walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, double vanity, walk in shower and tile floor. Second bedroom on main is being used as office. Spacious open family room down has brand new carpet and portable bar. So much room to decide how you want to set it up!! Bedroom down has walk in closet and egress window. Three quarter bath off family room next to bedroom. Lots of storage area and space for workshop. Extra staircase to basement from garage. Yard has sprinkler system and is wonderfully landscaped. Hurry to see this well maintained home!!!!
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $364,750

NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON! This ranch, craftsman style home will boast an open concept great room and 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an added powder room. The kitchen features an island for extra seating, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and open concept for full view over the living room, dining area and backyard. The powder room, for entertaining guests, will be added behind the kitchen. With a master suite fit for a king, the bathroom will be fit with double sink vanity, private toilet, optional separate shower and tub and a large walk-in closet. Across the hallway that houses your laundry room, you'll find 2 large bedrooms towards the front of the house. The oversized two car garage is accessed through the entry foyer. There is an option to expand the garage to a three car garage or two car plus workshop to match the floorplan included. Hurry now for the opportunity to choose the flooring, tile and even customize your dream kitchen.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

12224 S Hamlin Avenue

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a 2 car detached garage and fully fenced in yard. Pictures taken prior to current tenant. Home shows well. Showings only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5pm until 7:30pm.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3655 Malden Avenue

Lovingly cared for, and recently updated, rowhome in the sought after community of Woodberry. Enter into sprawling new wood floors in your large living room, and dining room. New electrical has been updated to 150amp panel, and whole house painted. Kitchen also features updated laminate flooring, and brand new appliances. 1st floor offers fantastic natural light. Off the kitchen you'll find access to your fenced backyard, with parking. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, all including updated flooring, with 1 full updated bathroom. The basement was just finished, and includes the updated flooring from the main level. It also features a potential full bath, and access to the backyard. Check out the 3D scan today!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6450 S NEW ENGLAND Avenue #3C

Beautiful 2 bedroom end unit with large balcony and new patio doors. Recently remodeled with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, bathroom with tile tub surround. Beautiful gleaming Hardwood Floors, Freshly painted, Newer light fixtures, 6 panel doors, Fans and new AC wall unit. Nothing to do but move right in! Assigned parking. GREAT Location near Midway Airport Clearing Area. Need credit scores of 650 or higher, proof of income, verification of rental history and copy of ID. No pets.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

928 Shady Lane

Adorable 2 bedroom ranch with eat-in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has full bath & walk in closet. Boasts 2 full bathrooms, a nice fenced yard and extremely convenient location - minutes from I-88, shopping and restaurants. Good credit rating (630+) will be considered along with stable work history. $50 additional a month for pet rent.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1655 W Wallen Avenue #1E

Come check out this newly updated 2BR/1BA condo in Rogers Park! The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of windows for sunlight in all rooms. The kitchen has new appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit! Both bedrooms are a good size, and can easily fit a queen bedroom set. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, cooking gas, and heat. Pets negotiable. *3D TOUR AVAILABLE*
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

6200 Scaffold Ct, Henrico, VA 23150

Welcome to this custom-built brick transitional ranch home with a 2 car attached & 2.5 car detached garage. Entering the home from the beautiful front covered porch you are greeted by the formal foyer & dining room w/ hardwood floors, crown molding decorative columns. The family room features wood floors, gas fireplace, and recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen is equipped w/ custom cabinets, quartz countertops, island, wood floors, stainless steel appliances to include a gas stove with pot filler faucet & walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom is complete with custom window shutters, large walk-in closet, & an unbelievable bathroom w/ tile floors, tile shower w/ glass enclosure & raised vanities w/ quartz countertops. The 2nd bedroom also has a full bathroom w/ tile shower w/ glass enclosure & quartz countertops. An additional bedroom, mudroom, & utility room completes the 1st level. Other great features include 1,200 unfinished sq/ft upstairs, central vacuum, screened porch, conditioned walk-in crawl space - a perfect workshop, whole house generator, fenced rear yard & situated on a 2.41 acre park-like lot. This home is as good as it gets!

Comments / 0

Community Policy