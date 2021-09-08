47 Mitchell Circle
Please Note Matterport 3D Tour!!! A Magnificent Executive Updated Home located on a 0.29 acre wooded lot in the Prestigious Legends of Wheaton Subdivision. This home offers 4250 sq. ft above level plus 1880 sq. ft finished basement, total of 6,130 sq ft of Luxury Living. This home offers beautiful Architectural Elements throughout the home, Cathedral Ceilings, Crown Molding, Wainscoating, Skylights, Transom Windows, Decorative Columns. Two Story Home features Hardwood Floors, Separate Formal Living Room with Marble Floor, Dining Room, Spacious Family Room with Stone Fireplace, Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, 42" Gorgeous Cabinets with an elegant architecture flair, Granite Top Breakfast Bar sitting for 4 or more people, Butlers Pantry, New Refrigerator and Microwave, Large Windows throughout bring in the Sunshine, an amazing spacious Mud Room with built-in Locker/Bench Storage, Screened In Porch with access to the large landscaped yard, 5+1 bedrooms (Oversized Luxury Bedroom Suite) with oversized Closet, Master Bathroom with separate Jacuzzi and Shower, Double Vanity, 4.1 Bathrooms with all new Quartz Counter Tops, Jack and Jill Bathroom, New Carpet throughout Second Level, Stairs and Finished Basement, Meticulously Cleaned 3 Car Garage, Gorgeous Private Backyard with Paver Patio, Wood Burning Fire Pit, Children's Playset. Finished Basement features a spacious Media Room, Recreation Room, Lots of Storage, Partial Finished Large Bedroom, Extra Large Closet, Wine Room and Full Bath. Perfect Location, surrounded by Forest Preserve, near Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment and Schools. Absolutely an Entertaining Dream House!!www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 1