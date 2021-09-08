CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

47 Mitchell Circle

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease Note Matterport 3D Tour!!! A Magnificent Executive Updated Home located on a 0.29 acre wooded lot in the Prestigious Legends of Wheaton Subdivision. This home offers 4250 sq. ft above level plus 1880 sq. ft finished basement, total of 6,130 sq ft of Luxury Living. This home offers beautiful Architectural Elements throughout the home, Cathedral Ceilings, Crown Molding, Wainscoating, Skylights, Transom Windows, Decorative Columns. Two Story Home features Hardwood Floors, Separate Formal Living Room with Marble Floor, Dining Room, Spacious Family Room with Stone Fireplace, Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, 42" Gorgeous Cabinets with an elegant architecture flair, Granite Top Breakfast Bar sitting for 4 or more people, Butlers Pantry, New Refrigerator and Microwave, Large Windows throughout bring in the Sunshine, an amazing spacious Mud Room with built-in Locker/Bench Storage, Screened In Porch with access to the large landscaped yard, 5+1 bedrooms (Oversized Luxury Bedroom Suite) with oversized Closet, Master Bathroom with separate Jacuzzi and Shower, Double Vanity, 4.1 Bathrooms with all new Quartz Counter Tops, Jack and Jill Bathroom, New Carpet throughout Second Level, Stairs and Finished Basement, Meticulously Cleaned 3 Car Garage, Gorgeous Private Backyard with Paver Patio, Wood Burning Fire Pit, Children's Playset. Finished Basement features a spacious Media Room, Recreation Room, Lots of Storage, Partial Finished Large Bedroom, Extra Large Closet, Wine Room and Full Bath. Perfect Location, surrounded by Forest Preserve, near Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment and Schools. Absolutely an Entertaining Dream House!!

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Wine Room#Family Room#Mitchell Circle#Luxury Living#Architectural Elements#Cathedral Ceilings#Decorative Columns#Butlers Pantry#Microwave#Locker#Double Vanity#New Carpet#Second Level#Basement#Forest Preserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Saint Cloud, MNSt. Cloud Times

Mansion on the Market: Sweeping staircase, floor-to-ceiling fireplace in stunning St. Cloud home

A custom brick driveway, walkway and patio welcome family and friends to this sprawling custom home which sits on more than two acres and boasts more than 9,200 square feet. Just inside this brick six-bedroom estate, a sweeping walnut elliptical staircase takes center stage. A living room with maple floors sits just through the French doors and is complete with a bay window that allows the natural light to fill the space.
Black Earth, WImadison

4 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $298,000

CAPTIVATING VICTORIAN HOME! This 1904 Era home has the expected qualities of a Victorian Home. From hardwood floor, untouched beautiful trim and wood work. A formal dining room, study/den with beautiful original double pocket doors, to the tall windows for an abundance of natural light and a fieldstone basement. A spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The main floor has a roll-in tiled shower with a bench. Laundry is conveniently located on the main floor. Multiple improvements have been completed over the years, insulation in the attic and walls. 30 Newer windows, 2020 hot water heater, 2019 washer and 2016 a roof, just to name a few. Walking distance to the Elementary School and public parks.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $179,000

CHARMING! Beautifully updated 3br, 2ba home in McClellan Park, just a block & a half away from the lively & spirited East Village of Davenport. This home has all the right updates in all the right places, preserving it's original charisma. Newer flooring throughout the living room & formal dining room that leads out to the screened in porch, patio, fire pit & terraced backyard. Kitchen features mod granite counter tops, newer appliances, lots of cabinet space & custom tiled floors. Upstairs is the master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & access to your private balcony. Main bath has been recently updated as well as new flooring. Original hardwood floors have been exposed & refinished. Large, full basement has plenty of clean space for storage & it's own bathroom & shower. Roof 2015, Furnace 2013, updated windows, freshly painted inside & out. Enjoy sitting on your front porch & reading a book from your own registered LITTLE FREE LIBRARY. (www.littlefreelibrary.org) OPEN SUNDAY, 1PM-2:30PM!
Oakwood, OHDayton Daily News

Cape Cod-style home offers full basement

French cottage inspired, this brick Cape Cod has the wrought-iron accents and coloring that reflect its Oakwood location. Listed for $219,900 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the house at 800 Acorn Drive has about 1,180 square feet of living space upon a full basement. The house sits off the street with a paved driveway that leads back to the one-car, detached garage. A wooden privacy fence surrounds a deep, tree-lined back yard.
Box Elder, SDRapid City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $297,900

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Fabulously maintained walkout home in a peaceful Box Elder neighborhood! Lovely & inviting kitchen showcasing heaps of dark cabinets, plenty of countertop space, stainless steel appliances, dining room area, maintenance-free wood laminate flooring, dining room area, and walkout to an open deck overlooking a large privacy fenced-in backyard. Open living room with vaulted ceiling. Dreamy master suite with crown molding, tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, double vanity, tub, and walk-in shower. 2 great-sized additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Walkout basement highlights a family room with access to a patio, 4th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Attached 2-stall garage and close to parks & schools!
Florence, SCSCNow

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $315,000

Welcome home to 406 S. Calhoun Dr. located in West Florence, great location close to shopping and I- 95/I-20. This home boasts both a side porch and a back patio with a fenced yard on .50 acres. The inside features a formal dining room, large great room, a stunning sunroom and hardwood floors throughout. The newly renovated kitchen includes beautiful quartz countertops along with all stainless appliances and gas stove. The masters suite is a great addition that is spacious and on the first floor with a walk-in closet, garden tub, shower and separate HVAC unit. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms and full bath. New Roof 2016. Move in Ready. Don't miss out on this beautiful home, it won't last long!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

930 CASE Street #930

Premium End- unit with large lot facing North. This beautiful 3 bedroom with a loft, 2 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in. You'll walk into this open concept home with natural lighting, hardwood floors and a two-story family room. This home has been freshly painted in gray and new carpet has been installed on the stairs leading to the loft and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with Master bath. There is 2ndfloor laundry room for your convenience. Full unfinished basement. A two-car garage. 203 School District- Naperville North High School. Close to train and Expressway. Credit scores must be at least 680 (no exceptions), monthly income needs to be at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1055 Stonehedge Drive

Outstanding... Two story end unit town house in highly sought after Colony Lake subdivision in the heart of Schaumburg. Warm welcoming open concept pulls together generous living room with hardwood floor, formal dining room and fully applianced kitchen remodeled with dark maple cabinets, specious eating area that opens up to a large and private outdoor patio space for your summer enjoyment adds to its value. Separate laundry room and large one car attached garage with extra storage space. large half a bath on the first floor. second floor features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors through out and gorgeous remodeled full bath. Quiet location..Walking distance to park and playground..Only minutes away from library..Express way..Transportation..malls and many conveniences.. Award wining schools!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1405 McDaniels Avenue

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!
Highland Park, TXDallas News

Take a look at this 5-bedroom home from the 1920s on one of the French streets in Highland Park

Looking for a classic, French-style home to call your own? This property at 4517 Lorraine Ave. in Highland Park offers just that, plus five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The 5,630-square-foot home was originally built in 1929 and has plenty of old-world charm like arched doorways, detailed fireplace surrounds and a stained glass window along the staircase.
Dakota Dunes, SDSioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $425,000

Gorgeous ranch home with large three car garage on park like lot on quiet Dunes cul de sac Beautiful 3 season porch and deck with high end awning overlook the backyard that is a nature lover’s oasis. The eat-in kitchen with hearth room is something you have to see. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and pantry are open to hearth room with gas log fireplace and spectacular newly built entertainment center. Living room has large windows. Formal dining has hardwood floors. Master suite has walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, double vanity, walk in shower and tile floor. Second bedroom on main is being used as office. Spacious open family room down has brand new carpet and portable bar. So much room to decide how you want to set it up!! Bedroom down has walk in closet and egress window. Three quarter bath off family room next to bedroom. Lots of storage area and space for workshop. Extra staircase to basement from garage. Yard has sprinkler system and is wonderfully landscaped. Hurry to see this well maintained home!!!!
Crown Point, INNWI.com

3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $295,000

The perfect opportunity to own a newer cottage home. This one is less than 3 years old and in excellent condition. Front covered porch leads into this Ranch style home with everything on the main level. Large, bright and spacious Great Room and dining room highlighted by cathedral ceiling and 2 skylights. Open style kitchen with great view of the backyard. Upgraded kitchen with granite, crown moulding and maple. All kitchen appliances stay. Island with space for seating. Sliding door to backyard with covered patio. Oversized lot backs up to the tree line. 16 ft covered patio. Three full bedrooms . Main bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. All 3 bedrooms are nicely split from one another for provacy.Pull down stairs in garage leads to big storage space.
Tuckerton, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $549,900

Looking for a turnkey experience? Look no further! Home built in 2017! This modern style home features 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 full baths, Open Concept Floor Plan, Maintenance Free Staircase to Entrance. The combo Kitchen and Living areas are second to none! The kitchen offers the discerning cook a dream kitchen with Farm House Double Sinks, All Stainless-Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Soft Close Upper Cabinets along with Soft Close Drawers that when opened offer soft lighting! The Island offers more storage with a Butcher Block counter Top and Seating and the Living area flows off the ultra-modern kitchen. The floors are constructed with Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl, there is 2 zone heat and AC, on demand hot water heater, vinyl bulkhead installed in 2005. Cul d Sac location and super easy.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2478 STOUGHTON Circle

Very nice and clean 2 Story Townhome, True 3 Bedrooms. 2 car Attached Garage, 2.5 Baths, End Unit like a semi, Volume Ceiling in Master Br with bath and ceiling fan, walk-in pantry in kitchen, Dining Rm opens to Patio. Fresh Paint. District 204 schools minutes from I88 and Fox Valley Mall. PLEASE MAKE RENTAL OFFER WITH STANDARD APP. ALL TENANT WHO IS ABOVE 18 YEAR OLD.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

928 Shady Lane

Adorable 2 bedroom ranch with eat-in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has full bath & walk in closet. Boasts 2 full bathrooms, a nice fenced yard and extremely convenient location - minutes from I-88, shopping and restaurants. Good credit rating (630+) will be considered along with stable work history. $50 additional a month for pet rent.
Cornelius, NCmooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,797,000

New Construction - To be built by Award Winning Plattner Custom Builder Homes. Home Features: Spectacular Lake Norman Wide Water Views of Peninsula Neighborhood. This 4BR 4.5BA Home has 6,506', 10' ceilings throughout the main floor, Master Suite on Main Floor w/Master bath & Walk-in Closet, 376' Veranda to enjoy the Lake, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, Mud Room, Powder Room, Foyer, 3 Car Garage and Study. 2nd-floor features: Spacious Family Room, Laundry, Study, 3BR, 3BA, Walk-in Closets, 9' Ceilings, 112' Balcony, Rec Room/Fitness Room, and Large Storage Area.
Potsdam, NYinformnny.com

Walkthrough Wednesday: Brand new 3 bedroom home in Potsdam

This house at 290 Morgan Road in Potsdam is so new that the seller is still putting the finishing touches on it. Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead gave ABC50’s Alex Hazard a tour. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes high-end features like hardwood floors, high-efficiency windows and much more. The front...
Columbia, MDthemunchonline.com

9317 Angelina Circle

Beautiful Columbia 4-Bedroom Rental | Available 10/1 | $2750 - Modern Colonial screams Contemporary open floor plan w/GOURMET kitchen*skylights & large windows fill this gem w/ light* spacious SUNROOM* Familyroom w/gas fireplace* Wood floors throughout, SPA master bath*Tons of space &storage* Fresh paint*UNIQUE feature you won't see anywhere else-Built ins &secret panels! LL RecRoom w/wood stove* Large backyard w/deck &brick patio w/gazebo*see floorplan tour.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

227 W Wellington Drive

Luxury single family house for rent in the elite Palatine neighborhood with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This house has open floor plan with open living room/dining room/kitchen/ family room layout. This one is movie lover's paradise with home theater and 7 channel audio system installed in the finished basement of 1200 SQFT. The house is ready for hosting parties and taking private lessons in the Basement. This house features a large walk in closet in master bathroom, separate shower and tub in master bath, huge bedroom. Kitchen includes double ovens, 4 burners and grilling option, cabinets and huge pantry. Lots of storage available in basement, 2 attics and oversize two car garage. Note: The pictures are posted to give overall idea of the house, some of the colors and flooring has changed since the time pictures were taken. This rental can be rented furnished or not furnished. Additional pet rent required.

Comments / 0

Community Policy