House Rent

Chicago-Englewood, IL 60621

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a great opportunity to rent a newly removed 2bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment, including the following: washer & dryer in unit, stove, microwave and refrigerator and central air. Pets allowed under 30 pounds. Make an appointment to see this beauty today.

www.bhhschicago.com

Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

This move-in ready apartment with many new updates is located in Little Village. This large and duplexed apartment features three bedrooms, two full baths, living room, kitchen with eating area, in building coin laundry, plenty of storage, and private garage parking. Located on the third floor are two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, living room, office space, furnace, and central air conditioning. Duplexed to the fourth floor is a master bedroom, full bathroom, and extra storage. Applicants must have a minimum credit score of 650 and anyone over 18 years of age will have their background and credit checked. Fees included a background check, first month's rent, and one month's deposit.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60647

This large two-bedroom apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and lots of great Chicago sunlight! The generous kitchen offers lots of cooking and hosting opportunities. The bathroom is large and has plenty of room for storage. The apartment has central heat and A/C and a fabulous enclosed porch. Pets at the Owner's discretion with a $ 350.00 non-refundable fee upon approval. There is a one-time non-refundable Move-in fee of $ 400.00 in lieu of no Security Deposit at the owner's discretion. Available now.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

Gorgeous custom updated and remodeled unit with skyline views in prime downtown Chicago's river north neighborhood. Condo features wide plank floors flow through the living room and bedroom, freshly painted, 42" white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, backsplash, new stainless steel appliances and In-unit washer/dryer. Updated bathroom with new vanity and contemporary shower tiles. Tons of closet space. Great building with 24-hours doorman, dry cleaners, fitness room, sundeck, pool, grill area and so much more.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Rehabbed Pilsen 2 Bedroom Apartment. This stunning rehabbed apartment in Pilsen is available now! The updated kitchen boasts abundant cabinet and counter space and includes a dishwasher. Hardwood floors, throughout add to the charm of this space. The apartment also equipped with Central Air/Central Heat. Laundry is on the premises! Pictures are of unit 1R. There is a one-time move-in fee of $400.00 in lieu of no Security Deposit. Cat OK with $350 pet fee. Available now.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Newly built 2 bedroom apartment with Stainless Steel appliances, stone countertops, in-unit W/D, and an abundance of natural light - very refreshing! The apartment is conveniently located between Lakeshore Drive, Dan Ryan Expressway, CTA Green Line train (1 block away), CTA Bus #3, #39, and much more. This is truly an urban oasis with access to every part of the city - the ideal home for a commuter of any type. In addition to the commute, there is quality grocery retail nearby, including Mariano's, Jewel-Osco, and more. For a delicious meal, walk a couple of blocks to Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles, Pearl's Place, and Truth Italian. I invite you to stop by this sleek, newly built, apartment that offer's more than one can desire in an unbeatable location for those who enjoy bike rides to the Lakefront.
