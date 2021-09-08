CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2920 Glacier Way #B

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge townhome located in desirable Liberty Lakes next to Forest Preserve! Open floor plan with 2story living room, 42' inch oak kitchen cabinets and pantry, laminate floor on main level, neutral carpet and paint. Master bedroom has a huge walking closet and its own bath w/double bowl vanity, 6 panel doors, new water heater, concrete patio and 2 car attached garage, 2nd floor utility room with full size washer and dryer. Convinient location. Move in condition. Property is vacant and available for immediate occupancy for quilified applicants. Owner is Illinois licensee.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Forest Preserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateWinston-Salem Journal

2 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $268,600

Elegance and resort setting for your retirement years. Beautiful golf course and water views for morning coffee from the sunroom or patio. Incredible renovation and updates - NEW heat pump and thermostat; NEW hot water heater; NEW music system & speakers; NEW wainscoting, decorative & crown moldings; NEW interior paint; NEW hardwood flooring; NEW chandeliers, most ceiling fans and fixtures; NEW in-ceiling LED lights; NEW kitchen cabinets added w/granite countertops, tray dividers, slider shelves, NEW brushed nickel drawer & cabinet pulls, NEW under counter LED lights, NEW stainless sink and one piece faucet/sprayer, NEW 5' x 5' pantry; NEW monitored emergency pull chord system; NEW decorative niche in foyer; Bathrooms updated; Garage features NEW floor paint, NEW peg board & storage shelving, utility sink; NEW LED lighting in attic; NEW landscaping. The list goes on, YOU must visit !! In addition to HOA, Bermuda Village fees apply. Call today.
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $480,000

OPEN HOUSE 9/12 NOON - 2. I'm Beautiful and I Know it!! This international-style home in the heart of historic Nakoma is warm and welcoming with its beautiful original hardwood flooring through out and sun filled rooms. Newer kitchen with corian counters, SS appliances, tiled flooring. Upstairs bath with jetted tub and newer fixtures. Brand New Windows(Sept. 2021). Plantation shutters on the LR windows for extra privacy. Spacious master bedroom with access to the balcony, WIC. LL has terrazzo flooring, egress windows & newer full bath. Experience Nakoma with the Arboretum as your neighbor, bike path, restaurants, Monroe St shops, schools & beautiful Lake Wingra.
Mcgregor, TXWacoTrib.com

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $249,900

There are remodeled homes....and then there is this 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty. Brand new roof, water heater, HVAC, ductwork, windows and so much more. How can you possibly pass this one up? Open-concept floor plan with large living room, dining room, and kitchen perfect for entertaining a crowd. Freshly painted through out with brand new flooring. Check out the built-ins in the living room for all of your great pictures, nick-nacks, or at home library space. They did not miss a single detail on this home. Fully fenced backyard and detached garage with new overhead door. Within walking distance to the elementary school, and only minutes from one of the best small town downtown scenes in Central Texas!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

930 CASE Street #930

Premium End- unit with large lot facing North. This beautiful 3 bedroom with a loft, 2 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in. You'll walk into this open concept home with natural lighting, hardwood floors and a two-story family room. This home has been freshly painted in gray and new carpet has been installed on the stairs leading to the loft and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with Master bath. There is 2ndfloor laundry room for your convenience. Full unfinished basement. A two-car garage. 203 School District- Naperville North High School. Close to train and Expressway. Credit scores must be at least 680 (no exceptions), monthly income needs to be at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1405 McDaniels Avenue

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3553 W Belmont Avenue #3

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today! Available Now!
Naperville, ILbhhschicago.com

1023 PHEASANT RUN Lane #1023

Now Available! Looking for Wonderful New Tenants for this Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Highly sought after Naperville School District 204! Sitting on a Premium Lot Backing to Open Space with a Fenced in Lot & Outdoor Cabana! Large Eat-In Kitchen w/Granite Tops, Washer/Dryer in Unit & MORE! Wonderfully Located close to shopping, schools & perfect for the commuter! Come See it TODAY!
Tuckerton, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $549,900

Looking for a turnkey experience? Look no further! Home built in 2017! This modern style home features 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 full baths, Open Concept Floor Plan, Maintenance Free Staircase to Entrance. The combo Kitchen and Living areas are second to none! The kitchen offers the discerning cook a dream kitchen with Farm House Double Sinks, All Stainless-Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Soft Close Upper Cabinets along with Soft Close Drawers that when opened offer soft lighting! The Island offers more storage with a Butcher Block counter Top and Seating and the Living area flows off the ultra-modern kitchen. The floors are constructed with Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl, there is 2 zone heat and AC, on demand hot water heater, vinyl bulkhead installed in 2005. Cul d Sac location and super easy.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

12224 S Hamlin Avenue

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a 2 car detached garage and fully fenced in yard. Pictures taken prior to current tenant. Home shows well. Showings only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5pm until 7:30pm.
Naperville, ILbhhschicago.com

110 S Ellsworth Street #LOWER

Perfectly located flat in DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE. Walking distance to train, North Central College and all of the excitement in downtown Naperville. Convenient first floor unit with front and back entrance, private use of deck by tenant PLUS garage space! Plenty of storage included! Unit boasts a large family room with brick, wood-burning fireplace and a living room that can be used as media room or office space. A large kitchen allows for ample dining area. Two bedrooms are divided by a full bathroom. A half bath completes the unit. The unfinished basement includes a closet for tenant storage and additional storage space. Basement also includes washer & dyer. No pets allowed, no exceptions. 700+ Credit Score required. Take advantage of this AMAZING location before it's gone!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

537 N RED DEER Road

Stunning 3 Bed/2.1 Bath end unit townhome is available for lease in Fairfield Lakes! Wall-to-wall laminate flooring on both main and 2nd floor - carpet on the stairs only. The main floor has fully applianced kitchen featuring stainless fridge, stove, micro wave and dishwasher. 1st floor laundry with washer/dryer. Great Kitchen with pantry, plenty of counters space featuring breakfast bar and tons of cabinets. Upstairs you will find small loft, generously sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, two more bedrooms plus another full bath. Two car attached garage! Quick occupancy. Credit/background reviews are required for all occupants over the age of 18 for a fee of $60 per application.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2115 E EUCLID Avenue

Dist 25/Prospect HS! Spacious Colonial set back on a big park-like lot with mature shady trees. Fresh, neutral paint, refinished oak hardwood floors throughout, RECENT windows and roof, newer SS refrigerator, large rooms, Eat-in-kit w/good counter space, MAIN floor laundry w/newer W/D + Family rm w/newer floor, gas fireplace and access to BIG fenced yard and an updated powder rm. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk-in closet w/organizers & a fully updated master bath and a redecorated hall bath. Dry basement w/battery-backup sump & lots of storage space. Newer AC, thermal windows, new garage door and motor (attached) & 4 car driveway! Owner took pride in this house when it was his home. No smoking indoors, extra deposit for pets. Tenant is to handle lawn care+ snow removal.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

227 W Wellington Drive

Luxury single family house for rent in the elite Palatine neighborhood with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This house has open floor plan with open living room/dining room/kitchen/ family room layout. This one is movie lover's paradise with home theater and 7 channel audio system installed in the finished basement of 1200 SQFT. The house is ready for hosting parties and taking private lessons in the Basement. This house features a large walk in closet in master bathroom, separate shower and tub in master bath, huge bedroom. Kitchen includes double ovens, 4 burners and grilling option, cabinets and huge pantry. Lots of storage available in basement, 2 attics and oversize two car garage. Note: The pictures are posted to give overall idea of the house, some of the colors and flooring has changed since the time pictures were taken. This rental can be rented furnished or not furnished. Additional pet rent required.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

824 W Superior Street #609

Popular River West area. Night clubs, galleries, restaurants & shops galore nearby in River North & Old Town. Top floor loft w/ 13 foot ceilings. Preferred open view to north unobstructed by buildings. New construction 2005 so all the luxury goodies. Master BR has full height walls. Attached heated deeded garage spot $20K extra. Small sprinklered elevator building. Pets & big dogs OK. Private balcony, in-unit laundry - Presented by Fulton Grace.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

413 N Carpenter Street #2B

This is a super cool 1 bedroom / 2 full bathroom PLUS loft/den/office space in the HEART of Fulton Market District. Amazing neighborhood and location to walk to great restaurants, bars/pubs, shopping, the train and access to the highway! Open concept living, dining and kitchen with huge west facing windows, exposed brick and timber loft beams. Hardwood floors in the main living space. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and white appliances. Large bedroom with skylight and ample storage space. Full bathroom on each floor. The second floor features lofted area, perfect for home office or guest space, a full bathroom, in-unit W/D and a space for storage. Central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit! Super easy street parking or gated rental parking available for an additional $150/per month. Member of LLC ownership, is license IL real estate broker and not listing agent. No security deposit, $350/per occupant in lieu of and pets welcome with non-refundable $250/per fee. Easy to show.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

47 Mitchell Circle

Please Note Matterport 3D Tour!!! A Magnificent Executive Updated Home located on a 0.29 acre wooded lot in the Prestigious Legends of Wheaton Subdivision. This home offers 4250 sq. ft above level plus 1880 sq. ft finished basement, total of 6,130 sq ft of Luxury Living. This home offers beautiful Architectural Elements throughout the home, Cathedral Ceilings, Crown Molding, Wainscoating, Skylights, Transom Windows, Decorative Columns. Two Story Home features Hardwood Floors, Separate Formal Living Room with Marble Floor, Dining Room, Spacious Family Room with Stone Fireplace, Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, 42" Gorgeous Cabinets with an elegant architecture flair, Granite Top Breakfast Bar sitting for 4 or more people, Butlers Pantry, New Refrigerator and Microwave, Large Windows throughout bring in the Sunshine, an amazing spacious Mud Room with built-in Locker/Bench Storage, Screened In Porch with access to the large landscaped yard, 5+1 bedrooms (Oversized Luxury Bedroom Suite) with oversized Closet, Master Bathroom with separate Jacuzzi and Shower, Double Vanity, 4.1 Bathrooms with all new Quartz Counter Tops, Jack and Jill Bathroom, New Carpet throughout Second Level, Stairs and Finished Basement, Meticulously Cleaned 3 Car Garage, Gorgeous Private Backyard with Paver Patio, Wood Burning Fire Pit, Children's Playset. Finished Basement features a spacious Media Room, Recreation Room, Lots of Storage, Partial Finished Large Bedroom, Extra Large Closet, Wine Room and Full Bath. Perfect Location, surrounded by Forest Preserve, near Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment and Schools. Absolutely an Entertaining Dream House!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

30W200 CYNTHIA Drive

Gorgeous , Updated 3 bed 1.5 bath home in Warrenville for rent - located on large gorgeous lot and available for immediate move in - Updated inside and out - Outside updates include newer roof, new siding, new windows , refinished deck, beautifully manicured lawn and much more . Interior Updates include new kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets , new appliances - kitchen island for the entertainer ! New paint and flooring through out complimented by new upgraded lighting and new doors. Fully updated bathrooms for a fresh new clean feel to make you feel right at home . Cozy up in the living room with awesome brick fireplace on cold winter nights -Master bedroom with walk in closet and organizer- Nice size laundry room with washer and dryer provided - School is walking distance from property - Nothing like it on the market - A MUST SEE!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

4030 Prairie Avenue

$45 APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND, PAID BY APPLICANT. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 675 OR HIGHER. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS!! 5 MINUTES TO I294. OVER SIZED PRIVATE FENCED IN LOT !! Two Story Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home. ALL NEW MACHANICALS. Large 2 1/2 Car Garage with an OVER SIZED DRIVEWAY. SPACIOUS Fenced Back and Side Yard with Patio Space. The Master is On Main Floor with attached Bath. Great Location .5 mile to 294. 2 Blocks to Junior High, 6 Blocks to Grade School and .4 Mile to High School. TONS of Closet and Storage in the Basement.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1055 Stonehedge Drive

Outstanding... Two story end unit town house in highly sought after Colony Lake subdivision in the heart of Schaumburg. Warm welcoming open concept pulls together generous living room with hardwood floor, formal dining room and fully applianced kitchen remodeled with dark maple cabinets, specious eating area that opens up to a large and private outdoor patio space for your summer enjoyment adds to its value. Separate laundry room and large one car attached garage with extra storage space. large half a bath on the first floor. second floor features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors through out and gorgeous remodeled full bath. Quiet location..Walking distance to park and playground..Only minutes away from library..Express way..Transportation..malls and many conveniences.. Award wining schools!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

928 Shady Lane

Adorable 2 bedroom ranch with eat-in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has full bath & walk in closet. Boasts 2 full bathrooms, a nice fenced yard and extremely convenient location - minutes from I-88, shopping and restaurants. Good credit rating (630+) will be considered along with stable work history. $50 additional a month for pet rent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy