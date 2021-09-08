3731 N ELSTON Avenue #2S

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis charming courtyard building in the Irving Park neighborhood features modern updates including granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, central air and heat, door-to-door Amazon package delivery and high-speed internet. Plus, pets are welcome! Outdoors, enjoy a beautiful landscaped courtyard. In the neighborhood, find plentiful shopping and dining options. 3731 N Kimball is also conveniently located near the Addison blue line station, making it easy to get downtown or to O'Hare Airport. 3731 N Kimball is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.

1638 N Washtenaw Avenue N #1

Be the first to live in this Newly Rehabbed, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor unit, complete with all the bells and whistles. The bedrooms fit a queen size bed, stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, central ac/heat, water included in the rent, deck for entertaining, close to shopping, walk to 606 trail, Cermak Produce Market, restaurants and public transportation! Pets allowed! Don't miss your chance to rent this beauty. Your new home is waiting for you. Available NOW.
1405 McDaniels Avenue

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!
3553 W Belmont Avenue #3

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today! Available Now!
6450 S NEW ENGLAND Avenue #3C

Beautiful 2 bedroom end unit with large balcony and new patio doors. Recently remodeled with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, bathroom with tile tub surround. Beautiful gleaming Hardwood Floors, Freshly painted, Newer light fixtures, 6 panel doors, Fans and new AC wall unit. Nothing to do but move right in! Assigned parking. GREAT Location near Midway Airport Clearing Area. Need credit scores of 650 or higher, proof of income, verification of rental history and copy of ID. No pets.
3655 Malden Avenue

Lovingly cared for, and recently updated, rowhome in the sought after community of Woodberry. Enter into sprawling new wood floors in your large living room, and dining room. New electrical has been updated to 150amp panel, and whole house painted. Kitchen also features updated laminate flooring, and brand new appliances. 1st floor offers fantastic natural light. Off the kitchen you'll find access to your fenced backyard, with parking. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, all including updated flooring, with 1 full updated bathroom. The basement was just finished, and includes the updated flooring from the main level. It also features a potential full bath, and access to the backyard. Check out the 3D scan today!
3042 W DIVERSEY Avenue #G

Massive 3-bed/2-bath unit in a prime Logan Square location. Steps from all the acclaimed restaurants, bars, parks, and other culture. Close to public transportation and the blue line. The entire unit has been renovated and finished hardwood floors, an oversized living/dining space, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, travertine baths, tons of natural light from multiple windows, and in-unit laundry. This is a must see unit!! *For sale as well*
216 Linden Avenue

This gorgeous freshly painted townhome is nestled on a quiet street with luscious landscaping! Travel within to find a spacious layout with plenty of natural light. Enjoy a sparkling updated kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, and white subway tile backsplash, open to Dining room which is perfect for all those famous family get-togethers. The upper level bedrooms have adequate space for living and sleeping with a charming hall bathroom. Recent updates include Roof, windows, gutters, doors and insulation in the attic. The lower level features a wide open space and full bathroom for endless options to suit your needs. The front downspouts are routed underground and through the garden beds and pop out right at the bottom of the front steps. The bonus two-car brick paver parking pad is this property's secret perk! The lovingly cared for front yard has mature garden beds with beautiful perennials, butterfly bushes, hydrangeas and a smoke tree. This entire property is ready to have you call it home!+GG.
3930 N PINE GROVE Avenue #1710

Beautiful & bright, south facing 1 Bedroom at popular Lake Park Plaza available now! Bathed in light, this home enjoys views of the downtown skyline and enjoys a true sense of open space. Recently updated kitchen has new quartz counters, and opens to the living area, which is big enough for dining table plus nice living space. The king-sized bedroom has a wall of closets, and the entire home has great storage within (including a large closet in the entry foyer, not pictured/not drawn on floorplan). Updated bathroom also with quartz counters. Hardwood floors, too! Full amenity building enjoys 24 hour door staff, outdoor pool/deck area with grills that feels like resort living, tennis & basketball courts, fitness center. Rent includes heat, a/c and cable. Garage parking available through the building. Owner prefers 16-18 month lease that will come due in February or March 2023. Pet Friendly. Great location near Lake Shore Drive/Lake front paths/lake, Wrigley Field, with CTA express buses just outside your door. Close to restaurants, shops, tennis courts, beach and all that Lakeview has to offer. It's all here....come home!
1321-1331 Cunningham Avenue

1331 Cunningham - 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. stove/refrigerator included. electric heat and air thru wall. hdwd floors. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets.
3325 W Berteau Avenue #3

Top floor one bedroom / 1 bathroom located on Berteau. Centrally located and close to the shops, restaurants, and parks along the Irving park corridor. The unit features hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, and shared laundry room. 1 parking space included in the rent! Fenced communal lawn behind the building and nice outside area off unit. Heat included. Pets allowed (pet count and weight/breed restrictions apply).
35 E North Avenue #3

Available October 1st. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops and Lake Bluff train station. Remodeled apartment includes hardwood floors, granite countertops and unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Smoking is not permitted. 1 dog or 1 cat under 30 pounds may be considered with $500 pet deposit and pet rent of $50 per month. Monthly rent totals $1,525 ($1,475 + $50 utility fee for water/sewer and trash). $75 application fee per adult and $250 move in fee.
2503 W walton Street #G

Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom garden unit in the center of Ukrainian Village. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.
32 S FOREST Avenue

Charming Cape Cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and full finished basement. No garage but room for 4 cars on driveway. Updated kitchen & baths, newer windows, refinished hardwood floors and very clean. Sunroom overlooks large fenced yard. Lots of storage space. Great location near schools, parks, Arlington Park train station, access to Rt. 53. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. Tenants must have satisfactory credit check and sign the Crime Free Addendum. Tenants are responsible for snow removal and utilities.
934 W Windsor Avenue #3R

This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment is situated within walking distance of Truman College, Target, Jewel, Fitness Center, the Lake and the most vibrant neighborhoods on the Northside, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Lakeview and Edgewater. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson Ave stop is just 2 blocks away. Lake Shore Drive is only minutes away making downtown a mere 10 minute drive. Tenant pays Electric & Gas. Landlord pays Water & Garbage. Central Heat, Forced Air System. Location got a walkers score of 94 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. EMAIL to schedule showing.
1414 W Wilson Avenue #3

Located in Ravenswood/Uptown, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is situated within walking distance of the most vibrant neighborhoods on the North Side, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Ravenswood, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Square. The bustling corner of Wilson and Clark grants you a multitude of transportation options. The CTA Bus Lines: #145, #148, #22, and #78 all stop across the street from building entrance. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson stop is just 3 blocks away!! Also CTA Brown Line Train: Montrose stop is only 5 blocks away and the Metra Lawrence/Ravenswood stop is nearby as well. Lake-Shore Drive Wilson entrance is only a few minutes away making downtown a mere 15 minute drive. Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Location got a walkers score of 93 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundry mat across the street. No Cosigners. No dogs. Email best way of contact.
Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

1,200sqft 2Bed/2Bath condo with balcony. Hardwood floors adorn the main living space. Well appointed open kitchen with rich espresso cabinets adorned with brushed nickel linear hardware, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Retreat to the primary suite with large closet with Elfa organizers and en-suite bathroom. In-unit laundry and additional hall closet/pantry with custom organizers. Concrete ceilings offer sound isolation from neighbors. Building has a large sundeck where you can entertain dinner parties, cocktail hours, or just relax. Easy access to Trader Joes, Jewel, GoGrocer, Lakefront Bike Paths, Museum Campus, Grant Park, Soldier Field, Shopping, CTA and expressways. Garage parking $150 a month and Storage Cage Included! Click on 3D Tour to walk through Unit. No Pets, No Smoking.
413 N Carpenter Street #2B

This is a super cool 1 bedroom / 2 full bathroom PLUS loft/den/office space in the HEART of Fulton Market District. Amazing neighborhood and location to walk to great restaurants, bars/pubs, shopping, the train and access to the highway! Open concept living, dining and kitchen with huge west facing windows, exposed brick and timber loft beams. Hardwood floors in the main living space. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and white appliances. Large bedroom with skylight and ample storage space. Full bathroom on each floor. The second floor features lofted area, perfect for home office or guest space, a full bathroom, in-unit W/D and a space for storage. Central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit! Super easy street parking or gated rental parking available for an additional $150/per month. Member of LLC ownership, is license IL real estate broker and not listing agent. No security deposit, $350/per occupant in lieu of and pets welcome with non-refundable $250/per fee. Easy to show.
3116 S Kerckhoff Avenue

This beautiful 2007 Built home is located in a quiet and secluded enclave of Point Fermin, close to the Beach, parks, and fabulous restaurants. This neighborhood has a strong sense of community; its heart and soul promotes sociability, great places to go to, and a welcoming charm. This home has a traditional floor plan with the living area on the ground floor - its open layout highlighted by gleaming hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and a real cooks kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage in lustrous stained cabinetry. There is a complete array of stainless steel appliances. The great room has a cozy fireplace on one end and a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. There is access directly from the Great Room to the spacious easy-care patio/yard which is drenched in southern light. A private powder room and additional storage as well as a spacious 2-car garage complete the lower level. Upstairs is the bedroom level with three gracious bedrooms, including a very generous master suite with a fireplace, sumptuous bath with steeping tub, dual lavs, and travertine floors, shower, and counters. The master has an ample walk in closet, and access to a balcony overlooking the front of the property with vistas up the San Pedro hillside. The private laundry area is located on the bedroom level where you need it. This is a very special home, in a very special neighborhood. Enjoy all that Point Fermin has to offer, with this elegant and comfortable home with all the quality amenities that you so rightly expect and deserve.
1348 N Artesian Avenue #2

Beautifully updated, great outdoor space, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors...this unit checks every box and more! Nestled on a lovely, tree-lined street this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is not to be missed! Spacious living rom. Oversized kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white subway tile backsplash and room for a table! Large private deck off the kitchen provides a wonderful city oasis. Two bedrooms PLUS a large closet/office space off the primary bedroom. Large primary bedroom in the front of unit separated by french doors. Parking and storage included!!
2916 Palm Avenue

Listing Provided Courtesy of: Kris Lastition (01967214) of Strand Hill Christies International Real Estate. Buyer's Agent: Mark Norton of Palm Realty Boutique, Inc. *Sold off-market* listing for comp purposes only. Nantucket inspired home in the heart of the Tree Section! Beautiful custom home built by Morris Development. The stunning home features many upgrades and attention to detail you would not find today. This floor plan has 4 bedrooms on on the second floor and a 5th bedroom/den on the first floor with 4 bathrooms. The dining room and living room have a dual sided fireplace perfect for entertaining. The great room/family room has an impressive fireplace that looks out to the landscaped backyard. The backyard has stone, a Built in BBQ and a wood burning fireplace. Some of the amenities of this home include 2 new furnaces installed in 2019, 2 dual zone AC units, epoxy coated garage flooring, 8 Foot doors throughout the first floor, hickory pecan wide plank flooring, all new interior paint, new french doors in master and new outdoor tile on deck, custom designer lightning. This location lends itself to walking distance to parks, schools, beach and downtown.

