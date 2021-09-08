CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

"Technology is much more advanced than that of 10-year-old blockchains," says Mr. Grygoriy Sytenko

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OWNR Wallet CEO Grygoriy Sytenko talks about the future of Decentralized Finance. He says the process of transformation of banking institutions is incredibly time-consuming and laborious. The CEO of the company explains the obstacles faced by trying to license a Visa card for a non-banking startup focusing on a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. The main feature which attracts the users is an easy onboarding process since DeFi is all about decentralization. Moreover, DeFi can get their profits faster compared to other technologies, he says.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

506
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking License#Blockchains#Consumer Privacy#Open Banking#Online Banking#Ownr Wallet#Decentralized Finance#Visa#Digital Yuan#Aml#Fintechs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
Related
Softwaredecrypt.co

Cardano to Launch Smart Contracts Today—But Where Are the dApps?

The Alonzo mainnet is launching today, bringing smart contracts to Cardano. The testnet launched earlier this month and attracted some criticism. Cardano creators Input Output stand by their choice of technology for the hard fork. At 21:44:51 UTC tonight, Cardano will usher in smart contracts by implementing the Alonzo hard...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

This Emerging Altcoin Will Follow the Explosive Price Action of Solana, Predicts Top Crypto Strategist

A prominent crypto strategist and trader says that he sees one emerging altcoin following the explosive price action of smart contract platform Solana. Pseudonymous trader Inmortal tells his 66,600 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Cosmos (ATOM), a project that aims to help developers build different blockchains that can transact and exchange data, creating a decentralized internet of blockchains. According to the crypto analyst, Atom will be the next Solana (SOL), a crypto asset that has meteorically risen nearly 350% in the last 30 days, according to CoinGecko.
MarketsThrive Global

Tal Elyashiv of SPiCE VC: “Understand what drives crypto prices and your motivation to invest in cryptocurrencies”

Understand what drives crypto prices and your motivation to invest in cryptocurrencies. There are many purported experts in this domain. At a given time you can get completely opposing advice as to what is the right thing to do. Unlike in the securities industry and given the nature of crypto assets, there are no reputable ‘rating agencies’ to rely on.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Rari Governance Token (RGT), XYO Network (XYO) Available on Coinbase for Trading

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) clients will be able to trade, send, receive, or store RGT and XYO tokens in most Coinbase-supported jurisdictions, with exceptions due to regulatory restrictions or other issues. Trading for these crypto-assets is also offered on Coinbase Pro, the platform for professional traders. Rari Governance Token (RGT) is an...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

#ForTheLastTime Blockchain is More Than Just Crypto

Blockchain is a database that stores information in a form of blocks, and one of it's many use cases is cryptocurrency. The true potential of this technology is far more important than digital money. Smart contracts allow us to make deals with parties we don't trust, since the only thing between both parties is a list of conditions, that if fulfilled, the contract will execute automatically. A semantic blockchain is a smart decentralized network, where the user experience is greatly improved, where all the data on the network is linked. To reach a semantic blockchain, the use of Natural language processing, machine learning and different semantic web approaches and techniques is necessary.
CurrenciesPosted by
HackerNoon

Reflection Mechanism and Crypto: A Deep Dive

The concept of the reflection mechanism was newly introduced into the cryptocurrency space a few months ago. A reflection mechanism can be defined as a process in which tokens act as a self-generating mechanism for their holders. This means that a percentage is added to a liquidity pool for every transaction, and another portion is set aside for redistribution among token holders. As a result, the value of these tokens is self-generated and aims to promote a ‘hold and earn’ culture, which reduces selling pressure. The reflection mechanism is accomplished through smart contracts, which automate the token redistribution.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

"Bitcoin Mining Ban in China is Leading to Hash Rate Decentralization" - Matt Hawkins

Matt Hawkins is founder and CEO of parent company Cudo Ventures and blockchain network, Cudos. Hawkins: Every 20 years or so, there is a new cycle of computing. The invention of the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism that Bitcoin runs on, provided the first continuous and ever-increasing ‘job’ for computers, giving birth to a new industry with further projects launching in the years to come, also using the PoW consensus. The mining ban in China has created the FUD created the market since the announcement was made.
Stocksbitcoinist.com

Crypto Analyst Reveals End-Of-Year Predictions, Says Dogecoin Will Grow 100%

Dogecoin has suffered losses in the market with the recent crash. But its woes did not just start with the crash. The digital asset had grown and gotten most of its value from the hype around it. Mainly arising from shilling from prominent personalities like Elon Musk. This had brought investors, old and new alike, into the asset, which had managed to grow over 21,000% to land at an all-time high of $0.73.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin All Fell This Week

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are down 9.38%, 14.56%, and 17.44% respectively in the past seven days as of 9:00 a.m. EDT. They are now trading at $46,000.54, $3,378.97, and $0.2479 per coin respectively. After a record bull recovery, cryptocurrencies are witnessing significant fatigue amid more regulatory scrutiny, internal strife, and "altcoin rotation," which is similar to sector rotation for stocks.
Technologyfinextra.com

AWS on how high performing cloud development teams accelerate innovation

Randy Bradley, Digital Innovation Leader, Financial Services, Americas at Amazon Web Services, speaks about how high performing cloud development teams accelerate innovation. We learn about the opportunities and challenges associated with realising the benefits of digital transformation, about some of the initiatives required for organisational transformation, especially when attempting to create new products and iterate on insights, and what Financial Institutions’ product teams need to succeed.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

An Algorithm may be the Solution to ETH's High Gas Fees

The open-finance movement supports reinventing the entire financial system and developing a borderless ecosystem. But if the entry cost (in the form of gas fees) is too expensive, then we are potentially limiting millions of users who want to enter the DeFi space. Currently, the number of new entities in the Ethereum network grew so much that the average transaction fee skyrocketed to almost $75. Polygon network became so popular that it recorded 7.5 million transactions, whereas Ethereum performed only 1.5million.
Economyfinovate.com

Mastercard Acquires CipherTrace to Sharpen Security Around Digital Assets

Mastercard has agreed to acquire cryptocurrency intelligence company CipherTrace for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2015, CipherTrace offers security and fraud monitoring activities for clients’ crypto-related programs. As CipherTrace CEO Dave Jevans states it, the company helps “banks or cryptocurrency exchanges, government regulators or law enforcement to keep the crypto economy safe.”
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

How Are Smart Cities Made 'Smart': Top 6 Enabling Technologies

Smart cities are developed with the help of various information and computational technologies, particularly wireless sensor networks, the Internet of Things(IoT), and cloud computing. Smart cities comprise an enormous amount of sensors that are continuously generating data. The top 6 enabling technologies include big data analytics, IoT, blockchain, smart dust, cloud computing, and smartphones.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

A Crypto Wallet Guide Even Your Parents Will Understand

A crypto wallet is a software program that interacts with the blockchain of your choice by generating public and private keys. Public and Private keys work in a way to conduct transactions on a blockchain – say, on the Bitcoin blockchain. A public key, or a public address, is generated by your crypto wallet and is associated with and attributable to you. It’s not visible to anyone but you and signs requests on your behalf, such as sending money. Cold wallets are more convenient, but they are less secure. Hot wallets are connected to the internet, while cold wallets are disconnected from the internet.
CurrenciesPosted by
HackerNoon

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates

The Bitcoin vs. gold debate has been raging since Bitcoin came onto the scene in 2009. The main difference between Bitcoin and gold is that the former is digital and the latter is physical. But there are several other key differences that present various advantages, disadvantages, and risks associated with both. In this piece, I'm going to try to answer some of the most common questions in the Bitcoin vs gold debate using real-world data, some of which are regularly updated and presented here. In the end, I'll show you where "Bitcoin vs. gold" is today, where I think it's going to go and what that means for the future prices of these assets.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Algorand Price Doubles in Two Days as Ethereum Rivals Ascend

Algorand’s ALGO cryptocurrency doubled in price between Tuesday and earlier today, rising above $2 for the first time in over two years. El Salvador will utilize Algorand’s proof-of-stake blockchain network for infrastructure and services. There’s no shortage of smart contract blockchains aiming to knock Ethereum off of its pedestal as...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Changed My Life, And It Will Change Yours Too

Like many people, I first became interested in bitcoin after numerous contact points. I had first heard about it in 2013 when I discovered that you could purchase drugs through the Silk Road on the dark web. I looked into buying some bitcoin for this purpose, but the only way I could figure out how to get some was by using LocalBitcoins to meet some random person in a coffee shop to make the dollars to bitcoin exchange. It seemed about as sketchy as buying drugs from the internet, so I passed and forgot about bitcoin for a few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy