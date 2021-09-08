"Technology is much more advanced than that of 10-year-old blockchains," says Mr. Grygoriy Sytenko
OWNR Wallet CEO Grygoriy Sytenko talks about the future of Decentralized Finance. He says the process of transformation of banking institutions is incredibly time-consuming and laborious. The CEO of the company explains the obstacles faced by trying to license a Visa card for a non-banking startup focusing on a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. The main feature which attracts the users is an easy onboarding process since DeFi is all about decentralization. Moreover, DeFi can get their profits faster compared to other technologies, he says.hackernoon.com
