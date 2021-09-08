"Technology is much more advanced than that of 10-year-old blockchains," says Mr. Grygoriy Sytenko

The Bitcoin vs. gold debate has been raging since Bitcoin came onto the scene in 2009. The main difference between Bitcoin and gold is that the former is digital and the latter is physical. But there are several other key differences that present various advantages, disadvantages, and risks associated with both. In this piece, I'm going to try to answer some of the most common questions in the Bitcoin vs gold debate using real-world data, some of which are regularly updated and presented here. In the end, I'll show you where "Bitcoin vs. gold" is today, where I think it's going to go and what that means for the future prices of these assets.