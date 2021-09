Join us for U of U Health’s Lagoon Days to benefit and support the Utah Food Bank. Tickets are available on Oct. 16 or 17, 2021. Your purchase includes an all-you-can-eat buffet and a donation to the Utah Food Bank. Each ticket sold provides 40 meals to feed those in need. The first 1,000 tickets sold for Saturday (500) and Sunday (500) are at a reduced price of $65.98 including tax. (A savings of nearly $10 per ticket.)