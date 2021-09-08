Whiskey Wednesday – George Dickel Bourbon

For some time now, The Geo. A. Dickel Cascade Hollow Distillery has been selling barrels of Bourbon to other people. It is about time that they released some of it under their own label. Dickel is a well-known producer of Tennessee whisky. The distillery was built in the late 1950s and started to sell Geo. A. Dickel No.8 (89 proof) and No.12 (90 proof) Tennessee whisky in the 1960s. Around the turn of the 21st century, the distillery closed down production for a while due to full warehouses and slow sales. When they opened again, they added Bourbon to their production. My guess is that Diageo was thinking about the contract distilling and barrel sales as an option for income. It has worked and they make fine Bourbon, as well as, their Tennessee whisky.