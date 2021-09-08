Whiskey Wednesday – George Dickel Bourbon
As Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. expands its line of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, it has now added George Dickel Bourbon to its award-winning portfolio. Ever since Nicole Austin became the General Manager & Distiller for Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. in 2018, the Tullahoma, Tennessee distillery has been garnering some positive reception from the whiskey community. In 2020, the distiller was awarded the Whisky of the Year from Whisky Advocate for its George Dickel Bottled in Bond (Fall 2005). This 100 proof Tennessee Whisky was quite complex and affordable at its under $40.00 bottle price.brewpublic.com
Comments / 0