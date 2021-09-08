CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristina Angley Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing of Nashville’s Iconic Hutton Hotel

Nashville, TN – September 8, 2021 – Hutton Hotel, Nashville’s original boutique hotel situated steps from Music City’s legendary Music Row, has named Kristina Angley as Director of Sales and Marketing. As Hutton prepares for their grand re-opening in the fall of 2021, Angley will lead the historic hotel into its next chapter with a reimagined portfolio of amenities, renovated spaces, revived live music and entertainment, and programming that immerses both professional artists and enthusiasts alike in Music City’s thriving music and creative scenes.

