CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

September Happenings // 2021

By Faith Owen
360durango.com
 4 days ago

Welcome to another month, Durango! I don’t know about you, but this summer of 2021 has FLOWN by! As fall approaches, the mornings get colder and the leaves begin to change, I think it’s time to finish an epic summer out with a BANG! As always, here are the best events happening all month long, so mark your calendars and join in on the fun. If you are having the best time ever like I know you will be at one, a few or all of these events, be sure to tag us on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag, #dodurango, and we’ll give you a shout out!

www.360durango.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Silverton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Arts Festival#Bluegrass Music#American#Mexican#Ska Brewing#Bbq#Durango Youth Hockey#Distillery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy