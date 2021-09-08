September Happenings // 2021

Welcome to another month, Durango! I don’t know about you, but this summer of 2021 has FLOWN by! As fall approaches, the mornings get colder and the leaves begin to change, I think it’s time to finish an epic summer out with a BANG! As always, here are the best events happening all month long, so mark your calendars and join in on the fun. If you are having the best time ever like I know you will be at one, a few or all of these events, be sure to tag us on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag, #dodurango, and we’ll give you a shout out!