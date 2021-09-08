Challenge to VS Code Python? JetBrains Tests Data Science IDE
In what might be seen as a challenge to the super-popular combination of Visual Studio Code and its Python extension, JetBrains is testing its own IDE for data scientists. Called JetBrains DataSpell, the new offering has just emerged from a private Early Access Program and is now available to everyone wishing to join the EAP and do things like wrangle notebooks, made popular in the Jupyter scheme catering to AI and data science use cases.visualstudiomagazine.com
