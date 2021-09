It’s that time of the month again that we’re getting new features from Telegram. To celebrate their launch 8 years ago, we’re getting version 8.0 of the app and new features include unlimited viewers for live streams on groups and channels, more forwarding options, jumping to the next unread channel, an improved sticker panel, and new animated emoji as always. But there also seems a not-so-welcome change with this update, at least for those who use the app on their smartwatch, as they have discontinued support for their Wear OS app.