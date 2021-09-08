CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Appoints Mathieu Riviere as General Manager

Cover picture for the articleHALF MOON BAY, CA – September 8, 2021 – Perched atop a rugged ocean bluff overlooking 50 miles of pristine Northern California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathieu Riviere as general manager. Having previously served as the resort’s hotel manager, Riviere will continue to propel the five-star luxury resort to new heights.

Perched atop a rugged ocean bluff overlooking 50 miles of pristine Northern California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathieu Riviere as general manager. Having previously served as the resort's hotel manager, Riviere will continue to propel the five-star luxury resort to new heights.
