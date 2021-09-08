The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Appoints Mathieu Riviere as General Manager

This City by the Bay grand dame celebrates her 30th anniversary this year and she has never shown better. A luxurious oasis in the heart of the city and the perfect home base for travelers returning to urban experiences, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco is the city’s only AAA Five Diamond hotel property. Located atop prestigious Nob Hill and housed within a distinctive city landmark building that dates to 1909, the hotel is steps from some of the city’s most popular attractions. Its 336 luxurious rooms and suites boast city views, and its amenities include wine tastings in the lobby-located JCB Tasting Lounge, bespoke perfumes at the new Krigler boutique (the only location in Northern California), delicious cuisine and craft cocktails at The Lounge, and a newly designed interior park and garden with city views, where guests can relax, read a book, and enjoy complimentary weekend yoga. A new Respite Concierge program, in partnership with coveted local businesses, helps guests find respite in the city through a curated list of experiences in three categories: retail, recreation, and relaxation. Here’s a closer look at the hotel’s greatest qualities: