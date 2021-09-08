Results for Stepped Up DWI Enforcement Labor Day Holiday

Thirty-six (36) arrests and seventy (70) citations issued during the increased Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) enforcement period.

The Garland Police Department stepped up its DWI patrols from Friday August 20 through Monday September 6, 2021, in an effort to keep Garland citizens and visitors safe during the Labor Day Holiday.

During the enforcement period, Garland’s regular patrols made thirty-two (32) DWI arrests. Officers working the grant made two (2) DWI arrests and two (2) additional arrests for offenses unrelated to impaired driving.

The additional enforcement was paid for by a state funded grant, from TxDOT, known as the Impaired Driving Mobilization grant.

The Garland Police Department would like to thank TxDOT for their assistance in allowing officers to keep the city streets safer during the Labor Day Holiday.