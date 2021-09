ST. GEORGE — With the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on the horizon, traffic impacts on race day and leading up to it aren’t far behind. The Ironman competition will take place Sept. 18, with athletes and associated support expected to start arriving the week leading up to the Saturday race. Originally set for two days, the Ironman 70.3 World Championship was scaled back to a single day due to the pandemic-triggered travel restrictions that left several athletes unable to attend.