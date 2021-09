Welcome to my column for the semester! Having been inspired by my new job at UConn Archives and Special Collections, I’ve decided to create a weekly spotlight of notable instances throughout the Daily Campus’ 125-year history. It’s quite remarkable that this university has had a relatively continuous publication for so long, and it’s really interesting to see its evolution. What started out as the Storrs Agricultural College Lookout has gone through many iterations, beginning as a monthly magazine and eventually coming to the five-days-a-week schedule that allows us to put “Daily” in our name.