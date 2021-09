Advantage Credit Union is hosting a free community-wide shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18. Newton residents are invited to bring paper documents they would like shredded to the credit union. An on-site shred truck will be in the parking lot and all documents will be shredded during this time. Examples of products residents may want to shred include credit card bills, medical bills, taxes and other confidential documents. Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed, however binder clips and three-ring binders are not allowed.