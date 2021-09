The last couple of weddings I’ve been to have been super fun. One was in a backyard of a house right on a river and the other one was on a golf course overlooking the mountains. Both weddings had breathtaking views and was planned perfect from beginning to end and both had a unique feature in the middle; the wedding attendees could enjoy their alcoholic beverages during the ceremony. Until these last two or three years, I’ve never been to a wedding where drinks were served literally right before the ceremony. So when I saw this trending video on TikTok I was all for it. More friends of brides and grooms for years to come should walk down the isle throwing rose pedals and PBR. Watch below!