Carvana bringing as-soon-as-next-day car delivery to Reno
Carvana, an online platform for buying and selling used cars, has a new hub offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Reno area residents. Customers may use their online tools to shop used cars, secure auto financing, make a purchase, and schedule car delivery. Residents are also welcome to sell their used vehicles to Carvana, no purchase necessary, with as-soon-as-next-day payment and pickup.www.nevadaappeal.com
